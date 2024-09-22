Loudoun United unable to secure points in a 1-0 road loss to New Mexico United

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC's away record falls to 2-7-4 following a 1-0 road loss at Isotopes Park. Both Loudoun United and New Mexico recorded double-digit shots on the night, however, it was New Mexico that came out on top. In the ninth minute of play, New Mexico forward Jacobo Reyes blasted a shot off the crossbar that fell to Loudoun defender Jacob Hughes near the top of the six-yard box. Hughes, out of reflex and habit headed the ball back towards the goal for Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux to collect. However, with Fauroux not yet back on his feet after stretching out for the shot, it ended up in the back of the Loudoun net.

Loudoun recorded 10 shots in Sunday's loss, with their best opportunities coming from second-half chances by Zach Ryan and Florian Valot. Hugo Fauroux recorded three total saves on the night including two huge saves in the last 20 minutes to keep Loudoun in the game. There were seven bookings in the match, five yellow cards for Loudoun United and two for New Mexico.

Post-Match Conversations

Head Coach Ryan Martin on heading into Colorado Springs next weekend:

"The quality of execution in the final moments was the difference for us and kept us off the score sheet. The process stays the same, we keep building towards Colorado Springs and we look back, take accountability on this match, both individually and collectively, and we become better for it."

Zach Ryan on the 1-0 loss to New Mexico United:

"First half I think we came out very flat. We made our adjustments at halftime and that second half showed the brand of football we want to see and that is the standard. Just wasn't good enough when you go away into hostile environments against good teams."

Quick Notes

Loudoun United FC remain on the road next weekend against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, September 28th at 8:00 PM EST.

