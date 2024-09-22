Monterey Bay Earns Second Consecutive Clean Sheet, Adds Point in Scoreless Draw with Orange County SC

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (7-13-9, 30 points) recorded its second consecutive defensive shutout in a nil-nil draw with Orange County FC (9-14-5, 32 points) at Cardinale Stadium on Hispanic Heritage Night. Carlos Herrera earned his second clean sheet in as many matches, his third clean sheet in four starts this season.

Monterey Bay kicked off the match on the front foot straight away. Following an interception almost immediately off the opening kick by Orange County, Xavi Gnaulati drove down the pitch and fired a shot on goal, but it was saved by the goalkeeper nearly 30 seconds into the match. Less than a minute later, Gnaulati gained control of the ball and drove forward again, but his shot was saved a second time. In the 17th minute, Grant Robinson looped a ball into the box from the left side towards Christian Volesky, who flicked it on towards the far post, but the ball just missed the framework. Diego Gutiérrez got in on the action in the 25th minute with a curling effort, but it was deflected out for a fruitless corner. Monterey Bay earned a free kick from just outside the right corner of the box in the 36th minute. Walmer Martínez whipped a pass near post and Carlos Guzmán rose up to connect on it with his head, but the ball ricocheted off the crossbar, leaving the Union searching for the opening score at the halftime break.

The Union got right back to it in the second half. In the 51st minute, Gnaulati combined with Gutiérrez to spark a counter down the left side. Gutiérrez played Morey Doner in further down the sideline, but Doner's low cross into the six yard box was covered up by the goalkeeper before Martínez could get to it and the chance went awry. The Crisp-and-Kelp continued to push ahead and earned another opportunity at the hour mark, but Gnaulati's third shot on goal in the match was saved again with a diving effort by the goalkeeper. Eight minutes later, Martínez, Gnaulati and Kai Greene combined inside the box to create a shot from Martínez, but his low shot just missed the bottom corner. Second-half substitute Michael Gonzalez crossed the ball towards a wide open Gnaulati at the far post in the 80th minute, but it carried just a bit too high and Gnaulati's headed attempt popped up before being cleared away by a defender.

Monterey Bay put together a flurry of chances in the final moments. In the 85th minute, Gnaulati pushed the ball into Orange County's half of the pitch before playing Max Glasser in to his right. Glasser then passed the ball back to Gnaulati, but his shot missed over the crossbar. Four minutes later, Robinson floated a hopeful ball into the box, but the Orange County goalkeeper snatched it out of the air before a Union attacker could get a head on it. Then in stoppage time, Guzmán sent a long ball up the pitch towards Glasser, but he was unable to bring it in cleanly and the match ended scoreless with a point for each side.

Up Next

Monterey Bay is right back home next Saturday, September 28 for a matchup against former Union midfielder James Murphy's Eastern Conference side Detroit City FC. It will be Youth Soccer Night at Cardinale Stadium in Week 30 of the 2024 USL Championship regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on Central Coast CW (35.1 over the air, channel 14 Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Jerry Ayon (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Ryan Dieter (illness), Alex Dixon (illness), Jesse Maldonado (knee), and Tristan Trager (lower leg).

Information

Date: September 21, 2024

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Partly cloudy and 63 degrees

Attendance: 3,912

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay F.C. 0 0 0

Orange County FC 0 0 0

Lineups

Monterey Bay F.C. (4-1-4-1): Carlos Herrera; Grant Robinson, Carlos Guzmán, Kai Greene, Morey Doner; Pierce Gallaway; Diego Gutiérrez (Adrian Rebollar, 56'), Xavi Gnaulati, Mobi Fehr, Walmer Martínez; Christian Volesky (Michael Gonzalez, 72')

Subs not used: Antony Siaha, Alex Lara, Max Glasser, Miguel Guerrero, Anthony Orendain

Orange County SC (4-2-3-1): Colin Shutler; Owen Lamb, Pedro Guimaraes (Ryan Flood, 72'), Markus Nakkim, Dillon Powers; Kyle Scott, Bryce Jamison (Christopher Hegardt, 72'), Seth Casiple (Kevin Partida, 62'), Cameron Dunbar, Ryan Doghman; Thomas Amang (Ethan Zubak, 62')

Subs not used: Tomás Gómez, Ashton Miles, Benjamin Norris

Stats Summary: MB / OC

Shots: 17 / 9

Shots on Goal: 6 / 2

Saves: 2 / 6

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 11 / 9

Possession: 55% / 45%

Misconduct Summary

OC: Kevin Partida (caution) 67'

Officials

Referee: Elton Garcia

Assistant Referee: Bennett Savage

Assistant Referee: Bhavik Dutt

Fourth Official: Andrew Hanks

