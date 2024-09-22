El Paso Locomotive FC Draw 1-1 with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Rocking the new Vaquero Kit, El Paso Locomotive FC fought to a 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park to extend its home unbeaten run to three matches.

"We knew were up against a very tough opponent in transition like Colorado Springs - evident in the goal they scored - but by the second half, we played much better and we managed to equalize quickly," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said in a post-match press conference. "The team generated chances, including a penalty, but we were not able to finish those chances. In soccer, these things happen but it is frustrating because we want to dig ourselves out of this situation and we want to win... but we need to improve and keep fighting. Despite the frustration, we cannot stop fighting."

The Locos conceded in the 24 ¬Â² and went into the break knowing it was set to face an uphill battle in the second half. Coming out swinging in the second half, the Locos would find their equalizer off a Ricky Ruiz header just six minutes into the second half.

El Paso kept the pressure up and eventually forced the Colorado Springs defense to concede a penalty in the 68 ¬Â². Eric Calvillo would step up to take the shot with an opportunity to give the Locos the lead but was unlucky to see his penalty denied by the Switchbacks goalkeeper. Despite the missed effort, Locomotive would continue to dominate possession and find opportunities to shoot but were unable to find that much-needed second goal to bag all three points.

NOTES

Ricky Ruiz scored his first Locomotive goal tonight.

Lucas Stauffer bagged his second assist of the year.

Defender Arturo Ortiz and forward Malik McLemore made their Locomotive debuts in tonight's match. Ortiz played the match in its entirety whereas McLemore was subbed into the match in the 86 ¬Â².

FORECAST: 86ºF, sunny

ATTENDANCE: 5,422

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Ricky Ruiz (Lucas Stauffer) 51 ¬Â²

COS - Yosuke Hanya (Jairo Henriquez) 24 ¬Â²

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Arturo Ortiz, Tony Alfaro, Noah Dollenmayer, Lucas Stauffer (Tumi Moshobane 66 ¬Â²), Bolu Akinyode (Javier Nevarez 66 ¬Â²), Eric Calvillo-C, Amando Moreno (Malik McLemore 86 ¬Â²), Joaquin Rivas, Andy Cabrera (Stiven Rivas 79 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Yuma, Emiliano Rodriguez

COS - (4-2-3-1) Christian Herrera, Matt Real, Delentz Pierre, Matt Mahoney-C, Duke Lacroix, Devon Williams, Aidan Rocha, Yosuke Hanya (Jonas Fjeldberg 63 ¬Â²), Tyreek Magee (Zach Zandi 63 ¬Â²), Jairo Henriquez (Juan Tejada 63 ¬Â²), Ronaldo Damus (Justin Dhillon 74 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Joe Rice, Steven Echeverria, Cole Mrowka

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Arturo Ortiz (Yellow) 36 ¬Â², Bolu Akinyode (Yellow) 41 ¬Â², Lucas Stauffer (Yellow) 46 ¬Â²

COS - Tyreek Magee (Yellow) 21 ¬Â², Yosuke Hanya (Yellow) 49 ¬Â², Ronaldo Damus (Yellow) 56 ¬Â², Matt Mahoney (Yellow) 68 ¬Â², Christian Herrera (Yellow) 68 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | COS

GOALS: 1|1

ASSISTS: 1|1

POSSESSION: 52|48

SHOTS: 17|17

SHOTS ON GOAL: 6|4

SAVES: 2|5

FOULS: 6|15

OFFSIDES: 2|2

CORNERS: 4|6

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park for Pups at the Pitch next Saturday, September 28 with kickoff against North Carolina FC set for 1 p.m. MT on ESPN+ and KVIA.com. Tickets can be purchased online now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.