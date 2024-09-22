Republic FC Edged by Las Vegas Lights FC

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Playing its third game in eight days, Republic FC fell to Las Vegas Lights FC 1-2 on the road on Saturday night. An early goal from Kieran Phillips wasn't enough as the hosts scored two unanswered goals to take the points.

Sacramento found its breakthrough early as Russell Cicerone put a good ball in behind the Las Vegas defense for Kieran Phillips. Vegas goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena went to ground and made the initial save, but Phillips continued his run to find the back of the net. He is now tied for the team lead with nine goals in league play and has had a scoring contribution in the last four matches.

The hosts would answer in the 29th minute, building up the left flank before Valentin Noel delivered a cross to the head of Khori Bennett in front of goal.

A good stretch of possession set up an opportunity for Republic FC in the 63rd minute. After shutting down Las Vegas in transition, Sacramento controlled the ball, passing through the defense to create a chance for Damia Viader on the left flank but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

Vegas would get their second goal of the night when Shawn Smart turned on his defender before laying the ball off for Christian Pinzon who found the back post from 15 yards.

After Republic FC was reduced to 10 men after Chibi Ukaegbu was issued a straight red in the 76th minute, Danny Vitiello did all he could to keep his squad in the game, making five saves in the final 15 minutes.

The result puts Sacramento in third place in the Western Conference with six games remaining.

The Indomitable Club is back in action next Sunday as the club hosts New Mexico United on Marvel Superhero Day. Along with founding partner UC Davis Health, the club will use the match to honor Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with special elements that drive awareness and highlight pediatric cancer survivors and healthcare champions. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on an exclusive player-worn keeper kit that will raise funds to support childhood cancer patients and their families through the Super Fritz & Friends Fund.

Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 5:30 p.m. and limited tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast to a national TV audience on ESPN2.

Game Notes & Milestones

Kieran Phillips scored his 9th goal in league play and is tied for the team lead. He has scored or assisted in the last four matches.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 2 Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Championship

Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 21, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Kieran Phillips 9' ; LV - Khori Bennett (Valentin Noel) 29', Christian Pinzon (Shawn Smart) 71'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Chibi Ukaegbu (ejection) 76', Justin Portillo (caution) 81', Sebastian Herrera (caution) 90'+, Damia Viader (caution) 90'+; LV - Valentin Noel (caution) 59', Ousman Jabang (caution) 73'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Chibi Ukaegbu, Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr (Harvey Neville 68'), Aldair Sanchez (Damia Viader 54'), Justin Portillo, Luis Felipe, Nick Ross (Cristian Parano 75'), Kieran Phillips (Sebastian Herrera 54'), Russell Cicerone (Trevor Amann 75')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Conor Donovan

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 5, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1

Las Vegas Lights FC: Raiko Arozarena, Gennaro Nigro, Maliek Howell, Ousman Jabang, Joe Hafferty, Solomon Asante (C) (Vaughn Covil 86'), Valentin Noel, Jean-Claude Ngando, Shawn Smart, Khori Bennett (Elias Gartig 86'), Christian Pinzon (Joe Gyau 73')

Unused Substitutes: Grayson Doody, Edison Azcona, George Marks, Austin Wormell, All Gue

Stats: Shots: 13, Shots on Goal: 7, Saves: 2, Fouls: 18, Corner Kicks: 7, Offsides: 1

