Huge Three Points Is up for Grabs at Keyworth Stadium

September 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit City FC continues its Push for the Playoffs this afternoon as they face off against top-of-the-table in the Eastern Conference Louisville City FC in Le Rouge's final nationally-broadcast match of the season. Kickoff from Keyworth Stadium is set for 3:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast live on ESPN 2.

As it stands, Detroit City FC is still above the cutline for a home playoff match with just six matches remaining in the regular season. The Saturday slate of matches went as well as possible for Le Rouge, further adding to the importance of today's match.

Louisville City FC is in the midst of another stellar year for the club, currently in the driver's seat to claim its first-ever Players Shield. Lou City sits atop the eastern conference with 62 points, six points ahead of second-place Charleston Battery, who are also their closest competitor in the Players Shield race.

Last weekend, Louisville extended their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 road victory against FC Tulsa. Jansen Wilson's goal in the 33rd minute continued his hot streak as of late, scoring his sixth goal in the past six games.

Striker Wilson Harris sits second in the USL Championships for goals this season with 16. Two of those goals came back in May when Detroit City traveled down to Louisville, where they fell 5-1.

The last time these two clubs faced off at Keyworth Stadium was back in July 2023, when Detroit picked up their only win against Louisville City, defeating them 2-0. A Ben Morris goal in the fifth minute gave DCFC an early lead, and an own goal by Louisville City in the 60th minute would seal the deal for Detroit City.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.