Indians Unveil New Circle City Jersey Design

INDIANAPOLIS - Today (April 25, 2019), the Indianapolis Indians unveiled a new alternate jersey design dedicated to the city of Indianapolis. The Tribe's new Circle City uniforms sport a blue, white and red color scheme reminiscent of the city flag with other design elements recognizing their hometown. They will wear them seven times this season, dubbed Circle City Nights at Victory Field.

"Indianapolis has been home to the Indians for more than 100 years, and it is a great way to recognize our hometown with a uniform set designed in its honor," said Indians President and General Manager Randy Lewandowski. "We're celebrating our city and community with a clean and sharp traditional baseball look that pays homage to our most recognizable nickname. Every time we take the field in our new Circle City uniforms, our pride in our city will be on display."

The Indians will wear the Circle City jerseys every Thirsty Thursday. As a way to give back, the Tribe and Sun King Brewery will donate $1 from every Sun King draft beer to a different local nonprofit community partner every time they wear the uniforms.

After the last Thirsty Thursday on August 29, the game-worn and autographed Circle City jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds going to the same nonprofit organizations.

The Circle City line also extends to the Hot Corner Gift Shop, with Indy-inspired shirts and hats.

The Indians partnered with local creative agency Borshoff to design the uniforms. The design was inspired by iconic Indy elements like colors, shapes and landmarks. It also incorporates classic baseball and Indians elements to honor the team's deep roots in Indianapolis. The design pays tribute to the timeless baseball script that honors America's favorite pastime.

"Our team was thrilled to collaborate with the Indians on the Circle City designs," said Borshoff Vice President Justin Wojtowicz. "Pouring our pride for the Indy community and the Indians into creating uniforms and merchandise was a special opportunity for the agency. We're looking forward to seeing fans in the new hats and t-shirts, celebrating our city while cheering on the Tribe."

The Tribe will wear the new Circle City uniforms for the first time on Thursday, May 2 against the Louisville Bats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Since it's a Thirsty Thursday, all Pepsi fountain beverages are $2, domestic draft beers are $3, and craft and premium draft beers are $5.

For tickets to the game and more on the Indianapolis Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or call the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-2282.

