Bisons Hit Three Homers, But Fall in Slugfest to Mets, 8-7

A four-run Syracuse eighth inning gave the Mets just enough offense to hold onto an 8-7 victory over the Bisons on Thursday afternoon from NBT Bank Stadium. Buffalo scored twice in the ninth, but fell short in their own comeback effort in dropping to 5-12 on the season.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jonathan Davis and Andy Burns all hit home runs in the loss, as the trio of homers in consecutive innings helped the Bisons take a 5-4 lead into the eighth. Gurriel Jr.'s two-run blast to left field in the fourth knotted the game at two while Davis' first of the season, a solo shot to center, tied the game at three in the fifth. After Buffalo fell behind again, Burns clubbed a two-run shot in the sixth for the 5-4 lead.

But that lead fell apart in the eighth as the Mets batted around in a four-run rally. The first four man reached on Danny Barnes, knocking the reliever out of the game. After two walks and single from David Thompson, former Bisons infielder Danny Espinosa doubled home two on Barnes' final pitch of the afternoon.

Ahead 6-5, Syracuse infielder Adeiny Hechavarria greeted new reliever Zach Jackson with a two-run line drive single to left on the first pitch he saw, adding two more insurance runs.

Those two extra runs proved large as the Herd scored twice themselves in the ninth. Cavan Biggio singled home Davis and Jordan Patterson to cut the lead to 8-7 with two outs in the ninth. Biggio then reached third base when Burns walked on a wild pitch. However, Reese McGuire failed on his attempt at his third hit in the game, popping out to Espinosa at short to end the game.

With the Bisons taking only one of the four games against their Thruway rivals, the team will now head to Pennsylvania for a three-game series against the IronPigs. First pitch on Friday is at 7:05 p.m.

