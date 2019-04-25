ESPN to Feature Derby City Mint Juleps for 'Minor League Promotion of the Week'

April 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





The Louisville Bats' team rebrand as the "Derby City Mint Juleps" will be featured on Saturday, April 27 as part of ESPN's "Minor League Promotion of the Week".

The segment will air Saturday on ESPN at approximately 7:50 a.m. ET, and I will share a Vimeo link later that morning.

The Bats will rebrand as the Mint Juleps one more time this season, this Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field against the Norfolk Tides.

Derby City Mint Juleps:

Team microsite: https://www.derbycitymintjuleps.com/

More Info: https://www.milb.com/louisville/news/bats-to-play-as-derby-city-mint-juleps-for-2-games-in-2019/c-304856960

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.