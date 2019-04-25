ESPN to Feature Derby City Mint Juleps for 'Minor League Promotion of the Week'
April 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats' team rebrand as the "Derby City Mint Juleps" will be featured on Saturday, April 27 as part of ESPN's "Minor League Promotion of the Week".
The segment will air Saturday on ESPN at approximately 7:50 a.m. ET, and I will share a Vimeo link later that morning.
The Bats will rebrand as the Mint Juleps one more time this season, this Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at Louisville Slugger Field against the Norfolk Tides.
Derby City Mint Juleps:
Team microsite: https://www.derbycitymintjuleps.com/
More Info: https://www.milb.com/louisville/news/bats-to-play-as-derby-city-mint-juleps-for-2-games-in-2019/c-304856960
ESPN to Feature Derby City Mint Juleps for 'Minor League Promotion of the Week'
