Military Appreciation Day at Louisville Slugger Field: Sunday, April 28

April 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are teaming up with the Veterans Service Organizations, our military community and our friends at Ft. Knox to honor those men and women who have served our country in the past and the present. Special ceremonies, activities and events are planned both pre-game and during the game.

Ceremonial first pitch: United States Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commanding General, Major General John Evans Jr.

Flyover: from two C-130 "Hercules" Transport Aircrafts.

First pitch: 2 p.m. (Gates open 1 p.m.)

To honor those who have served our country throughout the years, active duty military, reservists, national guardsmen and all veterans showing a veterans service organization I.D. or DD Form 214, will be admitted FREE OF CHARGE.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.