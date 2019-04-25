Indians Swept Despite Franklin's Big Day
April 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Despite out-hitting Gwinnett, 10-9, and four Indians tallying multi-hit games, the Tribe were handed a 6-2 loss and series sweep after three runs late erased the potential comeback.
The Stripers (11-9) bullpen overpowered the Indians (10-9) offense in its 3.1 scoreless innings of work, allowing only three hits with three walks. Gwinnett extended its lead to 5-2 following four walks by Clay Holmes in the seventh and tacked on an insurance run in the eighth.
Gwinnett opened the scoring and took a 3-0 lead in the third inning with back-to-back home runs by Austin Riley and Adam Duvall. Indy took one back in the top of the fourth when Alfredo Reyes punched a ground ball up the middle to score Eric Wood from second base. The Tribe stranded the bases loaded with only one out in the fourth but brought the game within one run in the sixth on Franklin's first home run of the year.
Kolby Allard (W, 2-1) fanned four over 5.1 innings and allowed the Tribe's two runs. Eduardo Vera (L, 0-2) got the start and carried the Indians through the first four innings, surrendering three earned runs on six hits. Montana DuRapau followed with two scoreless and three strikeouts to keep the game within one through the sixth.
Franklin reached base four times, recording two walks to go with his two-hit performance.
Indy continues its road trip tomorrow night with a 7:04 p.m. ET start at Charlotte. The Tribe went 3-1 against Charlotte in a four-game set at Victory Field earlier this month.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 25, 2019
- Indians Swept Despite Franklin's Big Day - Indianapolis Indians
- ESPN to Feature Derby City Mint Juleps for 'Minor League Promotion of the Week' - Louisville Bats
- Back-To-Back Home Runs Propel Stripers over Indians - Gwinnett Stripers
- Extra Delicious: Plates Beat 'Riders - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs denied the sweep at McCoy Stadium - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Castillo Carries PawSox in Series Finale - Pawtucket Red Sox
- RailRiders Fall in Extras - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Notes: Durham Bulls (8-10) at Louisville Bats (8-12) - Louisville Bats
- Star Wars Night Headlines Packed Eight-Game Homestand - Durham Bulls
- Military Appreciation Day at Louisville Slugger Field: Sunday, April 28 - Louisville Bats
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Gwinnett Stripers (10-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- Indians Unveil New Circle City Jersey Design - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Swept Despite Franklin's Big Day
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Gwinnett Stripers (10-9)
- Indians Unveil New Circle City Jersey Design
- Late Indians Rally Falls Short in 7-6 Defeat at Gwinnett
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-7) at Gwinnett Stripers (9-9)