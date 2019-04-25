Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Gwinnett Stripers (10-9)

The Indians wrap up a three-game set against Gwinnett this afternoon.

Location: Coolray Field

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. EDT

Game #19 / Road #9: Indianapolis Indians (10-8) at Gwinnett Stripers (10-9)

Probables: RHP Eduardo Vera (0-1, 3.38) at LHP Kolby Allard (1-1, 4.05)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians never led in game two of the series last night, falling to the Stripers by a 7-6 final score. The Tribe scored five runs over the final three innings to trim their 7-1 deficit to 7-6, but Rafael Ortega made a running catch in center field to strand the tying run on the bases in the ninth. Both teams tallied 10 hits apiece. Patrick Kivlehan led the Indians offense with a 2-for-4 showing, belting his second home run of the season -- a three-run shot in the eighth -- that made it a 7-5 ballgame. Steven Baron also connected for his first home run in the Pirates organization, cranking a solo homer off Sean Newcomb in the seventh inning. JT Brubaker yielded three earned runs on four hits with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work, but he saw his record drop to 2-1 on the season. Newcomb evened his record at 1-1 with 7.0 innings of two-run ball. Ryan LaMarre and Andres Blanco each homered for Gwinnett.

TODAY: The Indians and Stripers wrap up their three-game set this afternoon at 12:05 p.m. ET. Righty Eduardo Vera (0-1, 3.38) will make his fourth Triple-A start and first against the Stripers. Gwinnett will counter with left-hander Kolby Allard (1-1, 4.05), whom the Tribe saw twice in 2018. Both of his starts were nearly identical. On May 3 at Indy, he took a no-decision after throwing 7.0 innings and giving up one earned run on six hits and two walks with four punchouts. Then on July 16 at Coolray Field, he beat the Tribe with another 7.0-inning performance, surrendering one earned run on seven hits with a pair of walks and strikeouts.

DAYTIME BASEBALL: The Indians are 4-1 in day games so far this season, despite having a run differential of just +3 (19-16) in those games combined. The Tribe pitching staff has a league-best 2.30 ERA (12er/47.0ip) in day games this year. Gwinnett is second in the league with a 2.86 ERA (14er/44.0ip) in five day games. By contrast, the Tribe offense is batting just .212 (35-for-165) with two home runs and a .618 OPS in five daytime contests, ranking 13th, 14th and 14th in those categories among IL teams.

BARON ON THE BOARD: Steven Baron's solo homer off Sean Newcomb in the seventh last night was his first homer with the Indians and his second hit overall (23 ABs) in eight games behind the plate.

PATRICK POWER: Patrick Kivlehan's home run in the eighth last night brought the Indians within two runs at 7-5. The three-run blast was the 23rd long ball hit by Indy this season but just the second with two or more men on the bases. The only other home run hit by the Indians with two-plus players already on base was Bryan Reynolds' grand slam off LHP Matt Hall on April 17 vs. Toledo.

KEVIN NEWMAN, THE OUTFIELDER: Kevin Newman joined the Tribe on a rehab assignment on Tuesday. He started in center field and hit leadoff, going 1-for-4 with a walk and strikeout, in the series opener. Then last night, he made his first career appearance in left field. He went 2-for-3 before Eric Wood pinch-hit for him. The outfield appearances over the last two nights are the first of his professional career. Prior to Tuesday night's game, he had played in 387 games (379 starts) at shortstop and another 30 games (27 starts) at second base between the minors and majors.

NOT AN AVERAGE MONTH: With six games remaining this month, Jake Elmore (.404) is attempting to become just the fourth Tribe player since 2005 to post an average of .400 or greater (min. 75 ABs) in a single month. Brock Holt hit .432 in August 2012, Matt Hague hit .402 in June 2011 and Gregory Polanco batted .400 in April 2014.

