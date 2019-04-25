Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Syracuse (1:05 p.m.)

April 25, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





April 25, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | Game 18 | Road Game # 11

BUFFALO BISONS (5-11, 6th, -8.0 North) at SYRACUSE METS (12-8, 2nd, -3.0 North)

RHP David Paulino (0-1, 7.36) vs. RHP Corey Oswalt (2-0, 3.55)

Today's Game

This afternoon the Bisons and Syracuse Mets conclude their first series of the season. A win would give the Bisons a split of the four-game set at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets took the first two games of the series before Buffalo won on Wednesday morning. Following today's game, the Herd will continue on the road trip to Lehigh Valley.

Last Game: BUF 5, SYR 4

The Bisons used the long ball to notch their first win of the season against Syracuse. The Mets jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning, but Buffalo struck for four runs in the 5th. Cavan Biggio launched a three-run home run to cap the scoring and give the team a momentary lead. The game was tied 4-4 until Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his third Triple-A HR of the year in the top of the 7th inning. The homer was the decisive run of the game for Buffalo.

Syracuse (1-2)

Last season the Bisons split the season series with the Syracuse Chiefs, the last season affiliated with the Washington Nationals. The team is now the Triple-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, adopting the same nickname as their parent club.

Today's Starter

David Paulino was on the mound last Saturday when the Bisons and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre were suspended in the top of the 3rd inning. This afternoon the right hander is making his fourth start of the season, and looking to notch his first victory as a member of the Herd. Paulino's last full start came on 4/24 when he suffered the defeat at the RailRiders.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio continues to lead the way offensively for Buffalo. The Triple-A rookie collected three more hits in Wednesday's win, including a 3R HR. He added a pair of singles to increase his batting average to .415 entering today.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced that Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the top prospect in baseball, will be called up to Toronto for Friday's game against the Oakland A's. Guerrero Jr. was in the Bisons lineup for the third straight day yesterday, and delivered the knockout blow against Syracuse. The 20-year-old's lone 2018 road Triple-A home run came at NBT Bank Stadium, and on Wednesday his solo HR was the game-winning run for Buffalo. All three HRs this year have come on the road.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (11-13) are off today after a quick two-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Blue Jays continue at Rogers Centre on Friday in the first of a three-game series against the Oakland A's.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.