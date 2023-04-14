Indians Take 2 of First 3 from Emeralds - Storybook Princess Night on Saturday

Spokane, Wash. - Yanquiel Fernandez hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Indians topped the Emeralds, 4-2, in front of 1,730 fans at Avista Stadium for Colorado Baseball Flyaway Night presented by Spokane International Airport & 105.7 Now FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

- Fernandez struggled through his first two contests with Spokane but delivered in the clutch tonight, delivering the game's deciding runs with a two-run laser off Eugene reliever Mat Olsen (0-2).

- Sterlin Thompson: Professional Hitter. Last year's No. 31 overall pick finished 2-for-3 with a double and stolen base, and now has multiple hits in every game this season.

- Southpaws Mason Green and Evan Justice combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed.

- First baseman Zach Kokoska tied the game with a solo shot in the fourth inning and also reached base on a walk in his first start of the season.

PREVIOUS GAMES VS. EUGENE

Tuesday, April 11 - Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Gabriel Hughes dazzled in his return to Spokane with five perfect innings as the Indians cruised to 7-4 win over Eugene in front of 2,718 fans at Avista Stadium for Opening Night Fireworks & AAA Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Corwin Ford, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

Wednesday, April 12 - The Indians fell in an early 8-0 hole and couldn't claw their way back in a 9-2 loss to the visiting Eugene Emeralds in front of 1,719 fans at Avista Stadium for

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS THIS HOMESTAND

- Friday, April 14th - $10,000 Back to Back Home Run Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers & 700 ESPN

- Saturday, April 15th - Storybook Princess Night presented by Spokane Tribe Casino, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101

- Sunday, April 16th - Dollars in Your Dog Day Game presented by Great Clips

