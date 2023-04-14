The Wait Is over: Stream Live AquaSox Games

The Everett AquaSox are now video streaming all their home broadcasts. Bally's Live and MiLB.TV will both offer live stream options for our broadcasts. With Everett joining the Bally's Live and MiLB.TV networks, four of the six Northwest League teams will be streaming games.

What to Know - Bally's Live App

All available MiLB games are streamed on the Bally's Live app for free.

Fans only have to provide a phone number to watch - no account creation is required.

MiLB games are available via the "MiLB Zone", which is the second tab on the home screen.

What to Know - MLB.TV/MiLB.TV

All available games will be streamed on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV (via subscription).

All MiLB games are on MiLB.TV and are available through First Pitch or MiLB.com.

MLB.TV premium subscription includes video of all Major League and available Minor League games (subject to blackout and other restrictions) and includes the ability to watch games on several devices, including AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Firestick and the MLB App. Yearly premium subscriptions for 2023 are available for $149.99 for the full season, or $24.99 per month. Single-team packages are available for $129.99 for the season.

MLB At-Bat standard subscription. includes all available Minor League game video along with MLB Audio streams. The yearly standard subscription price is $29.99, with monthly access available for $3.99 per month.

The AquaSox return to the friendly confines of Funko Field with a six-game homestand against our friends from the north, the Vancouver Canadians. Join us for Baseball Bingo, Funko Friday, and more exciting entertainment.

