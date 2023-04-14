Tri-City Tripped up Late by Canadians

April 14, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Arol Vera at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils shortstop Arol Vera at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

The Tri-City Dust Devils (2-5) had a 4-0 8th inning lead slip through their fingertips Friday afternoon, with the Vancouver Canadians (3-1) scoring five times and holding on in the 9th for a 5-4 win at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The Canadians rally came at the expense of Dust Devils reliever Nick Jones (1-1), who gave up five hits in one-third of an inning. All five came around to score, the last on a triple by Vancouver RF Devonte Brown. His second big hit in as many days, this time off Dylan King, gave the home side the lead.

Tri-City would make it interesting in the 9th via a single from LF Steven Rivas and an error on a grounder hit by C Straton Podaras, putting two on with two out. Canadians reliever Justin Kelly got CF D'Shawn Knowles to pop out, though, to close out the game for his first save of 2023.

Previous to the bottom of the 8th, Tri-City had had the better day both on the mound and at the plate. Starter Chase Chaney threw five scoreless innings, giving up only three hits and striking out two. He finished in position to get his first win at the High-A level, and Robinson Piña threw two scoreless frames in relief to keep Vancouver off the board.

The Dust Devils got on the board in the top of the 5th inning. DH Alexander Ramirez lined a one-out single to left and stole second, getting into scoring position. 3B Casey Dana then came up with two outs and sent a ball to shallow center. Canadians 2B Michael Turconi made a diving attempt, but the ball deflected off the end of his glove and dropped for an RBI single, scoring Ramirez to make it 1-0.

Tri-City added two more runs in the 6th inning. It started when Podaras drew a leadoff walk. CF D'Shawn Knowles then followed with a double inside the first base bag and down the line, scoring Podaras to double the lead. Grounders to the right side of the infield by 2B Arol Vera and SS Osmy Gregorio would ultimately move Knowles around, with Gregorio's grounder scoring Knowles for a 3-0 advantage.

The Dust Devils put one more on the board in the top of the 8th. Knowles sent a leadoff single to right off a pitch from Vancouver reliever T.J. Brock (2-0) to get aboard. Vera followed with a double much like Knowles's in the 6th, just fair down the first base line and rolling to the wall. Knowles scored from first, making it 4-0 Tri-City.

The Dust Devils will regroup and look to take the weekend's games for a series split, beginning at 1:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Righty Bryce Osmond (0-1) will get the nod for Tri-City, with Dahian Santos making his 2023 debut for the Canadians.

Pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with their Inland Northwest rivals the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, April 18, which includes a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets for the series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

