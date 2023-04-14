Hillsboro Hops Fund Awards $100,000 in Grants

Hillsboro, OR - There were a record number of applicants in the fourth year of the Hillsboro Hops Fund Grant Program. 46 different softball and baseball organizations in the greater Washington County area applied and were awarded grants totaling $100,000 to go towards youth baseball and softball opportunities. Funding goes towards a variety of needs, but not limited to registration costs, equipment, uniforms and field maintenance.

Since the start of the program in 2020, the Hillsboro Hops Fund at Hillsboro Community Foundation has awarded over $250,000. Representatives from this year's grant recipients attended the Hops vs. AquaSox game on April 13th for an on-field check presentation.

"We are excited to continue to grow this program in its 4th year. Since launching, the goal of these grants is to level the playing field and help grow the game in our community", said Hops Director of Community Engagement, Hannah August. "We want to make sure our local youth athletes have the opportunity to play baseball and softball, which is why we made it a priority to support every organization that applied this year."

The Hops will be hosting Youth Sports weekend on May 6th and 7th at Ron Tonkin Field. Space is still available for teams to register for activities. For more information contact the Hops' Front Office at 503-640-0887.

