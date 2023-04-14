Barrage of Big Flies Back Stellar Pitching in C's Win

VANCOUVER, BC - Clad in their brand-new blue throwback jerseys, the Canadians clubbed four home runs and limited the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) to two hits in a 10-0 win on Thursday night at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The C's came out of the gate swinging and didn't stop until the final out was in the books. Michael Turconi got the scoring started with a lead-off shot in the bottom of the first to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead then Riley Tirotta hit the first pitch of the second inning to dead center field for his first homer of the year.

Turconi went deep again to start the third then the Canadians loaded the bases later in the frame for Devonte Brown. The Newnan, GA native - who went undrafted out of NC State - demolished a 3-1 pitch that landed on top of The Nutrl Zone in left field to give the C's their first grand slam of the season and bounce Dust Devils starter Jose Salvador (L, 0-1) from the game.

Three more runs scored in the seventh after a bases loaded walk to Brown and a two-RBI single from Jommer Hernandez to put Vancouver up by ten.

As it turned out, one run would have been all they needed. Trenton Wallace (W, 1-0) diced up the Dust Devils over five scoreless frames that included five strikeouts, two walks and two hits then turned it over to the bullpen. A trio of relievers - Naswell Paulino, Conor Larkin and Mason Fluharty - combined to allow just two more base runners between the sixth and the ninth, securing a wire-to-wire win that exemplified what this prospect-laden roster is capable of.

Brown led the way on offense with his grand slam, two walks and five RBI. Turconi's two-homer game was the first of his pro career and Alex De Jesus reached base four times thanks to a walk and three singles, the first C's hitter to tally three knocks in a game this year.

Vancouver can secure a series split with a win tomorrow afternoon as they take the field for the first Fortis BC 'Nooner at The Nat of the season. Right-hander Abdiel Mendoza goes for the Canadians opposite Tri-City's Chase Chaney. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and coverage is available on Bally Live, MiLB TV and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

