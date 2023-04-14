Cabrera Homers, Sox Fall 3-1

April 14, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







A crazy three-run sixth inning was all the offense that the Hillsboro Hops (5-1) needs on the way to a 3-1 win over the Everett AquaSox (1-4).

AquaSox outfielder Walking Cabrera hit his first home run of the year over the fence in left center field to give the AquaSox a 1-0 third-inning lead. The score remained unchanged until the the bottom of the sixth inning.

Shane Muntz came up with runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning and ripped a line drive down the third base line. AquaSox third baseman Ben Ramirez made an outstanding diving stop however his throw to first base got away from Tyler Locklear, allowing Kevin Graham to come in to score the tying run while J.J D'Orazio moved up to third base. D'Orazio then scored on a Jimmy Kingsbury balk, putting the Hops up 2-1. Peyton Alford came in to relief Kingsbury one batter later and committed a throwing error on a pick-off play to first base, allowing Muntz to come in to score the game's final run.

The AquaSox got another strong outing by a starting pitcher as Bernie Martinez threw three shutout innings, allowing one infield hit, no walks and two strikeouts. Alford and Ty Adcock also had scoreless outings in relief.

WRAPPING IT UP

AquaSox starting pitchers Juan Mercedes, Reid Morgan, Reid VanScoter, Raul Alcantara, and Bernie Martinez have only allowed two earned runs combined over 21 innings, for a 0.86 ERA. The AquaSox have a 1.77 team ERA for the season which is the third lowest in all of pro baseball, trailing only the West Michigan Whitecaps (1.00 ERA), the High A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, and the Lake Elsinore Storm (1.70 ERA), the Single A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game four of the six-game series is scheduled for Friday, April 13. RHP Juan Mercedes (0-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season for the AquaSox. RHP Spencer Giesting (0-0, 16.20 ERA) will make his second start of the season for the Hops. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

Northwest League Stories from April 14, 2023

