Hops Win Fifth Straight Game

April 14, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - For the first time in team history, the Hillsboro Hops are 5-1. Shane Muntz had another two-hit game, with Gavin Logan also adding a pair of hits. Dylan Ray was lights out over 5.1 innings and the Hops bullpen picked up where he left off, not allowing a run for the remainder of the game in the 3-1 Hillsboro win.

Hops Opening Day starter, Dylan Ray, made his second start of the season on Thursday and turned in one of his best outings as a professional. A solo home run in the third by Walking Cabrera was the only he allowed over 5.1 innings of work. Cabrera's homer was his first of the season.

Bernie Martinez kept the Hops off the scoreboard in his three innings of work, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Everett held onto a 1-0 lead entering the sixth inning, where the Hops got to Everett reliever, Jimmy Kingsbury. It was once again Muntz who came through for the Hops with an RBI single. Muntz has at least one RBI in all four games he has played in, totaling eight runs batted in on the season. Hillsboro got two more runs after a balk and throwing error. They took a 3-1 lead to the seventh.

Entering the game, Hillsboro relievers had a 3.14 ERA and their dominance continued versus the AquaSox in game three of the series. Jose Alcantara had 1.2 scoreless innings, Diomede Sierra had a scoreless inning and Junior Mieses closed the door with a scoreless ninth. Hops' pitching held Everett to 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and only walked two batters.

Jose Alcantara got his second win of the season, keeping his ERA at 0.00.

Game four of the series between Hillsboro (5-1) and Everett (1-4) is tomorrow night at Ron Tonkin Field. First pitch at 6:35, with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on 620 Rip City Radio and MiLB.tv.

