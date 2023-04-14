Vancouver Turns Tables, Shuts Out Dust Devils

Tri-City Dust Devils' Dakota Donovan on the mound

The Vancouver Canadians (2-1) made it a tough Thursday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (2-4), hitting four home runs and holding the visitors to two hits in a 10-0 shutout win at Nat Bailey Stadium.

Vancouver got to Tri-City starter Jose Salvador (0-1) early, with the lefty's second pitch of the night driven out to left for an opposite field home run by Canadians 2B Michael Turconi. His teammate, RF Riley Tirotta, led off the 2nd inning with a homer over the center field wall, doubling the lead to 2-0.

Turconi then made it three leadoff homers in as many innings, driving one further out to left for a 3-0 Vancouver advantage. After getting two outs, Salvador faced CF Devonte Brown with a chance to get out of the inning without further damage. It wasn't to be, as Brown took a 3-1 pitch over the left field seats into the parking lot for a grand slam and a 7-0 lead.

Salvador's night ended there. He struck out four in his 2023 debut, walking two.

The scoreboard would remain quiet from there until the 7th inning, when the Canadians added three runs via a Brown bases-loaded walk for his fifth RBI of the game. C Jommer Hernandez added a two-run single to close out the scoring.

Canadians' starter Trenton Wallace (1-0) got the win, going five scoreless innings and giving up only two hits along the way. He walked one, hit one and struck out five.

The Dust Devils' two hits came off of Wallace. CF Joe Stewart lined a two-out double down the left field in the 2nd inning, and DH D'Shawn Knowles added a two-out single in the 3rd.

Tri-City also saw strong relief performances from Nathan Burns, Dakota Donovan and Willian Suarez. The three combined for five scoreless innings of work, with Donovan striking out four and Burns and Suarez adding a strikeout each.

Vancouver now leads the series two games to one, with game four of six scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. matinee Friday afternoon at Nat Bailey Stadium. Right-hander Chase Chaney, who debuted with four scoreless innings last Saturday, gets the start for the Dust Devils. The Canadians' starter is to be announced.

Pregame coverage begins at 12:45 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium for a six-game series with their Inland Northwest rivals the Spokane Indians beginning Tuesday, April 18, which includes a 1:30 p.m. matinee on Wednesday, April 19th.

Tickets for the series with Spokane are on sale now, with special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com, call the team office at (509) 544-8789, or visit the team office (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on game nights, or Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. otherwise).

