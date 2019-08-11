Indians Fade in Road Trip Finale, Blanked 4-0

DURHAM, N.C. - Rookie Davis tossed three shutout innings in relief of Dario Agrazal during a major league rehab appearance, but his effort went for naught as the Indians dropped a 4-0 final and series loss to the two-time defending International League champion Durham Bulls on Sunday. Jason Martin reached base three times on two hits and a walk in the defeat.

Durham (67-52) put a crooked number on the scoreboard in the third, scoring four times off Agrazal. Nathan Lukes and Tyler Ladendorf roped singles to begin the frame and were along for the ride on a long three-run shot by Nate Lowe that snuck inside the right field pole. Daniel Robertson added a one-out single and advanced to second on a wild pitch before racing home on a knock by Michael Perez.

Indianapolis (58-60) had few scoring chances throughout the day. The Tribe's biggest threat came in the second inning against Arturo Reyes. Martin and Eric Wood strung singles together to open the inning but a flyout and two lineouts erased the opportunity. Five Bulls hurlers combined to five-hit the Tribe in Indy's seventh shutout loss of the season.

Agrazal (L, 4-4) was charged with four earned runs on seven hits with five punchouts in four innings pitched. Anthony Banda (W, 2-2) scattered two hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings of relief to earn the win.

Davis was a bright spot out of Indy's bullpen. He yielded one hit, walked two and fanned four in his three-inning rehab appearance.

Following a day off on Monday, the Indians begin a seven-game homestand on Tuesday against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. ET. James Marvel (3-0, 1.87) is slated to start the opener against Lewis Thorpe (5-4, 4.68).

