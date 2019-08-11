Bats Take Finale to Win Series, 5-2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Louisville Bats (50-69) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (60-59) on Sunday afternoon by a 5-2 score, winning the series. With the victory, Louisville has won five of its last six series finales on the road.

On getaway day at Frontier Field, Louisville continued its recent stroke of pitching excellence, with starting pitcher Keury Mella (8-11, 4.75) getting the win. The right-hander tossed 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out three on 79 pitches, 48 strikes.

The Bats scored the game's first run in the top of the fifth, when Jose Siri scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Narciso Crook. Louisville grabbed a pair of runs in the next inning on a Ryan Lavarnway RBI double and a Siri RBI single. It was back-and-forth from that point, with Rochester scoring a run in the seventh and eighth, and Louisville in the eighth and ninth.

Relievers Jimmy Herget, Brad Boxberger, Wandy Peralta and Joel Kuhnel combined for 3.0 innings out of the Louisville bullpen, with the first three recording holds and Kuhnel his fourth save for the Bats this season.

Rob Refsnyder and Narciso Crook each hit solo home runs late in the game, with each of the shots being their 10th for the Bats this season, joining Aristides Aquino, Brian O'Grady, Josh VanMeter and Nick Longhi as 2019 Bats with 10 or more homers this season.

The Bats will enjoy a Monday off day before returning to Louisville Slugger Field to begin a six-game homestand, which will welcome the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings to Louisville for the first time this season.

