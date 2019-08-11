8.11.19 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (58-59) at Durham Bulls (66-52)

August 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





LOCATION: Durham Bulls Athletic Park

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 p.m. ET

GAME #118 / ROAD #62: Indianapolis Indians (58-59) at Durham Bulls (66-52)

PROBABLES: RHP Dario Agrazal (4-3, 4.25) vs. RHP Arturo Reyes (7-6, 5.19)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 AM / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians evened their weekend series in Durham with a 3-1 comeback win over the Bulls on Saturday. Jake Elmore doubled and scored on a Cole Tucker single in the third inning that tied the game at 1-1, and the Tribe took their first lead of the series on a Christian Kelley two-out RBI single in the fourth. Indy tacked on its final run in the fifth thanks to three consecutive two-out singles by Will Craig, Trayvon Robinson and Jason Martin. Alex McRae's lone blemish came in the opening frame as Kean Wong tripled and scored to give the home team a 1-0 advantage. He lasted five innings and scattered seven hits and three walks with three punchouts. Luis Escobar (2.0ip, 1h, 1bb, 1k) and Dovydas Neverauskas (2.0ip, 3h, 1bb, 4k) combined for four shutout innings in relief to preserve the lead and eventual victory.

JAKE CAN RAKE: With his 2-for-3, two-double performance last night, Jake Elmore enters today's road trip finale on a six-game hitting streak (.333, 8-for-24). He has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games overall. The journeyman is hitting a league-best .347 (99-for-285) and ranks third in on-base percentage (.411). Indy's last batting champion was Junior Noboa (.340) in 1989 and they have had just four batting titles since 1969 (also: Bernie Carbo in 1969, Gene Locklear in 1972, Dallas Williams in 1987). Elmore's .347 average for the season would be the highest single-season qualifying average for a Tribe player since Dallas Williams hit .357 in 1987.

SEASON SERIES VS. DURHAM: The Indians and Bulls play the rubber game of their three-game series today. With a win, the Tribe would also seal the season series victory over Durham for the first time since winning in both 2015 (6-4) and 2016 (4-2). The Indians have outhit and outpitched Durham in their first five games this season. The Tribe offense is hitting .257 to Durham's .232 clip and also leads in runs scored (44-39), hits (72-62), doubles (8-6), home runs (6-5), RBI (21-18), walks (22-19), fewer strikeouts (46-47), stolen bases (3-1), on-base percentage (.349-.314), slugging percentage (.421-.369) and OPS (.770-.683). Indy's pitching staff owns a better ERA in the season series (3.40 to 4.09) and also has more strikeouts (47-46), despite Durham leading the IL in that category.

BASEBALL IN 2019: Indy has racked up 1,043 strikeouts through 117 games (8.91 K/game) and are on pace for 1,248 strikeouts for the season, which would easily exceed the current franchise record of 1,153 set in 2013 (records for this stat go back to 1902). Indy's current strikeout total is sixth in the IL. The Indians are also on pace to give up a franchise record 154 home runs (145 HR allowed in 2005 in the current record).

AT THE DBAP: Historically, Indy has struggled on the road at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, going 42-61 there since the 1998 season when the Tribe rejoined the International League. Since becoming Pittsburgh's Triple-A affiliate in 2005, the Indians have won a road series at Durham just five times (two times in 2005 and once in 2006, 2012 and 2016). Indy's .408 winning percentage at Durham is the lowest road mark for the Tribe among all IL cities.

ON THE BOARD: Indy is a league-best 40-15 (.727) when scoring first and has scored first in 18 of its 29 games since the All-Star break, compiling a 12-6 record.

CRAIG ON FIRE: Will Craig leads the team with 28 multi-hit games after tallying two hits in four at-bats last night. He has hit safely in nine of his last 12, 12 of his last 15 and 18 of his last 24 games dating to July 14. In 19 games from June 19-July 13, Craig hit .125 (9-for-72) with one homer, two doubles, six RBI and zero multi-hit games. In 24 games since July 14, he's hit .300 (30-for-100) with four homers, six doubles, 13 RBI, five walks, 32 strikeouts and 11 multi-hit games.

MR. ROBINSON: In his last 10 games dating to July 25, Trayvon Robinson is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with two homers, one double, eight RBI and two runs scored. The 31-year-old journeyman's average rests at .308 for the season and has been above .300 for all but a six-day stretch (April 5-10).

TABLE-SETTER TUCKER: Cole Tucker has reached base safely in each of his last 15 games. He has tallied 15 hits, 14 walks and 15 strikeouts in that stretch. Since July 25, the Tribe have scored a run in the first inning in three of the four games where he has reached base; they have gone scoreless in the first inning 10 of the 11 times that he hasn't reached base.

J-MART: Jason Martin saw his season-high 10-game hitting streak come to an end on Friday night but he got back in the hit column with two knocks in four at-bats on Saturday. Over his last 12 games, Martin has hit .383 (18-for-47) with six doubles, six RBI and four runs scored. He also had an eight-game hitting streak from July 14-23. Since July 1, Martin leads the team with 12 multi-hit games and is followed by Will Craig (11).

