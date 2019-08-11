Duo of Home Runs Clinch Win for Toledo

August 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





Toledo, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens and Pawtucket Red Sox concluded their three game series on Sunday at Fifth Third Field with Toledo winning, and taking the series, with a 6-4 victory.

Toledo logged two home runs in the game, one via inside the park and one traditional. Mikie Mahtook knocked the first one in the third, a two-run shot and Willi Castro had the second coming in the fifth, hustling for an inside the park homer.

Daz Cameron led off the bottom of the first for Toledo with a triple off the right field wall, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Robson to give Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

Toledo kept the momentum going in the second. Mikie Mahtook began the inning with a double, moving to third on a single by Danny Woodrow. Woodrow stole second before Pete Kozma walked to load the bases with no outs. Mahtook ended up scoring on a wild pitch for the lone run of the inning to retake the lead, 2-1.

With one out in the third, Willi Castro pitched in, ripping a double off the left field wall. Mahtook then came to the plate to smash his team leading 17th home run of the season, and second in as many games, to extend the lead to 4-1.

Castro struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Leading off, Castro sent a shot off the center field wall, rounding all the bases for an inside the park home run, the first inside the park home run for the Mud Hens since John Hicks did it in Durham during the 2017 season.

On the mound for Toledo, Beau Burrows went 5.1 innings in the start, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while tallying five strikeouts. Eduardo Jimenez entered in relief during the sixth inning. Over his 0.2 innings, Jimenez walked one batter and hit another but saw a ground ball double play to end the inning with the score 5-3 before Caleb Thielbar entered to pitch in the seventh.

After Castro's second double of the game, Frank Schwindel sent a double of his own off the left-field wall, scoring Castro to extend the Toledo lead to 6-3.

In the top of the ninth, Zac Reininger entered to pitch for Toledo, replacing Thielbar. Over two innings, Thielbar struck out four batters while allowing just one base runner via single. Reininger walked two and allowed a double resulting in one run while striking out two before Daniel Stumpf entered with two out in the top of the ninth. Aftering walking a batter, Stumpf struck out the next to end the game with Toledo winning 6-4.

What's Next:

The Mud Hens will have Monday off before taking to the road for six games. First up for Toledo are the Buffalo Bisons beginning Tuesday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Buffalo is scheduling Conor Fisk to start, holding a 4-6 record and a 5.18 ERA. As for Toledo, no starter has been announced. The Bisons and Mud Hens last played from August 6-8 with Toledo taking two of the three games played at Fifth Third Field.

#RoadToDetroit Report (according to MLB.com Prospect Watch):

8. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 5, 3B

11. IF Willi Castro: 3 for 4, 2 2B, HR, RBI

14. RHP Beau Burrows: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

18. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP

21. RHP Bryan Garcia: DNP

27. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 3, RBI

30. OF Danny Woodrow: 2 for 4, 2 SB

Hens' Notes:

- Sunday's game marks the final time this season Toledo will take the field as the Mud Crawlers, a promotion paired with Toledo's Jeep Fest Weekend.

- Prior to the start of Sunday's game, Ronny Rodriguez was called up to Detroit with the Tigers placing JaCoby Jones on the IL. In a corresponding move, Chad Sedio was added to the Toledo roster from High-A Lakeland. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Sedio maintained a batting average of .275 with Lakeland.

- In nine games with the Mud Hens, Frank Schwindel has tallied 14 RBI, being without one in just two games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.