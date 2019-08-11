Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Columbus (4:05 p.m.)

August 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





August 11, 2019 | 4:05 p.m. ET | Huntington Park | Columbus, OH| Game # 119| Away Game # 62

BUFFALO BISONS (60-58, T-2nd, -5.0 North) at COLUMBUS CLIPPERS (66-50, 1st, +8.0 West)

LHP Anthony Kay (1-4, 6.15) vs RHP Jackson Stephens (3-6, 9.13)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons take on the Columbus Clippers in final game of their three-game series in the capital of Ohio. The Bisons look to win the series and finish the road trip at .500 after dropping a pair of games at Toledo. After this, Buffalo has an off day tomorrow, then enjoy a six-game homestand here they will host the Mud Hens and Durham Bulls.

Last Game: BUF 5, COL 3

The bullpen stole the show shutting down the Clippers' offense. LHP Kirby Snead, RHP Zach Jackson, RHP Jackson McClelland and RHP Ty Tice combined to throw seven shutout innings and allowed just three hits and a walk. They also fanned nine batters, five of which were from Snead. Offensively, OF Anthony Alford scored three of the five runs, two of which were on wild pitches from Shao-Ching Chiang.

Columbus Clippers (2-3)

Buffalo and Columbus are meeting for the second, and final, time in the 2019 season. Their first series was at Sahlen Field where the Clippers took two out of three games from the Herd.

Today's Starter

LHP Anthony Kay will take the ball for the final game of the series. The southpaw will be making his third start since joining the Toronto organization. In his last start on August 6th, Kay tossed five innings giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while fanning six Toledo batters in the eventual 7-5 loss.

Bullpen

Buffalo's bullpen demonstrated dominance in the team's win on Saturday after struggling in prior games this roadtrip.. The quartet of relievers combined to allow just one base runner a piece while fanning nine over seven innings. Snead's five punchouts tied his career-high which he orignally set 6/11/17 with Lansing (A-Full).

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford plated three of the Bisons' five runs on Saturday. The first two he scored were on wild pitches from Columbus starter RHP Shao-Ching Chiang. Alford later scored the Bisons fifth and final run of the ballgame in the ninth on Socrates Brito's double.

Rowdy Tellez

While 1B Rowdy Tellez extended his hitting streak to 11 games (19-41, .463), he extended his on-base streak to 18 games, which dates back to July 23rd. In that span, Tellez is 28-63 (.444), with 18 runs, eight doubles, six home runs, 18 RBI, and 14 walks, good for a .545 on-base pct.

Blue Jays

Toronto (49-71) once against came out victorious against the New York Yankees with a 5-4 win. 3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh to plate fellow rookies SS Bo Bichette and INF Cavan Biggio to give the Jays the lead once against. Former-Bison reliever Jason Adam earned the win, his first MLB victory. RHP Trent Thornton faces RHP Masahiro Tanaka in the series finale at 1:07 p.m.

