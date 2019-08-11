SWB Game Notes

GWINNETT STRIPERS (68-49) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (65-53)

LHP Tucker Davidson (Triple-A Debut) vs. RHP Adonis Rosa (4-0, 3.45)

| Game No. 119 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | August 11, 2019 | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (August 10, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Gwinnett Stripers, 3-1, Saturday night at PNC Field.

Josh Maciejeweski turned in an incredible outing in his Triple-A debut for the RailRiders. The left-hander threw 6.0 innings, allowing just one run on five hits, walking one and striking out six against the IL's best team. The Stripers got their lone run against Maciejeweski in the first inning on a Lucas Duda sacrifice fly. The RailRiders starter settled down over his final five innings pitched but got a no-decision in the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the third when Billy Burns doubled and Clint Frazier plated Burns on a groundout. In the bottom of the seventh, the RailRiders took the lead on back-to-back doubles by Erik Kratz and Ryan McBroom. Two batters later, McBroom scored when Mandy Alvarez hit into a double play and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre extended the lead to 3-1.

The triumphant pitching arm for the RailRiders was Kaleb Ort (4-0), who worked 1.2 scoreless innings of relief and Wes Parsons (2-3) took the loss for the Stripers.

HOME SWEET (?) HOME: The RailRiders entered Tuesday's series-opener against the Charlotte Knights with the best home record in the International League at 38-18 (.679). After losing four games in a row at home for the first time in 2019, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got back on the right track on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers and avoided a five-game losing streak which would be the longest this season for the RailRiders.

NOT SO GLOVELY: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre entered Friday's series opener against the Gwinnett Stripers having committed just 77 errors on the season, which is the third fewest in the 14-team International League. Entering Wednesday however, the RailRiders were atop the league, but a seven-error performance over the last 48 hours has knocked them back a few pegs. The game matches the four-error performance from May 20th vs. the Pawtucket Red Sox for the most errors in a game by the RailRiders defense all season -- but the second time in the last 11 games the team has committed 3+ errors. Friday night the RailRiders avoided any defensive miscues in their 10-2 loss to the Stripers, but committed two more miscues on Saturday night in the 3-1 triumph.

LOTS OF FACES: When LHP Josh Maciejewski took the ball to start Saturday night's main event against the Gwinnett Stripers, he became the 69th player to play in a game for the RailRiders this season. This ties the 2018 team's total roster of 69 players, and far surpasses the 2017 mark of 65. On the current homestand, SWB has seen five players make their 2019 RailRiders debuts, including RHP Janson Junk (No. 65) and RHP Daniel Bies (No. 66) on August 2 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, and C Gary Sanchez (No. 67) and RHP Brian Keller (No. 68) on Wednesday and Thursday against the Charlotte Knights, respectively. The RailRiders are creeping up on the all-time franchise record of 75 players in a single season, set in 2015.

A QUICK PROJECTION: Saturday featured a win by the RailRiders (65-53, .551) and wins by the teams closest to them in the IL North standings, the Buffalo Bisons and Rochester Red Wings (60-58, .508). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 22 games to go in the regular season and holds a 5.0-game lead over the Bisons/Red Wings for first place (the largest lead this season was +8.0 GB June 20 following Game No. 70). That means if the RailRiders were to go 11-11 (.500) the rest of the way, the Bisons would need to go 16-6 (.727) to catch them in the division. However, these two teams play four games over four days at PNC Field to wrap-up the regular season leading into Labor Day.

MAKING MOVES: With 22 games remaining in the regular season, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are keeping up their torrid pace... of roster moves. As the calendar turns to August, SWB had made 232 total moves (April, 44 | May, 64 | June, 59 | July, 66) which is far ahead of last season's pace in which the RailRiders had made 207 total moves through July (April, 36 | May, 53 | June, 43 | July, 76) in a year in which they made 275 roster moves total (1.99 moves/game) during the regular season. SWB has now made 261 following Saturday's flurry of moves and is averaging 2.21 moves/game this season and is on pace for 310 roster moves through the end of the year.

