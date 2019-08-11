Louisville Bats Notes

August 11, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





August 11, 2019 2:24 AM

Game 119, Away 62

Louisville Bats (49-69) at Rochester Red Wings (60-58)

RHP Keury Mella (7-11, 4.98) vs. RHP Kohl Stewart (6-5, 6.00)

1:05 PM | Sunday, August 11, 2019 | Frontier Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TODAY'S GAME: Louisville goes for the series win today against Rochester in the finale at Frontier Field. Louisville won Friday's opener by a 3-1 score, before dropping last night's middle game by a 6-5 score in 10 innings. LOU goes for its 11th series win of the season, and fourth in their last 8 series. Louisville has also gone 4-1 in 5 road series finales since the All-Star break.

AGAINST ROCHESTER: If the Bats win today, they will have their third straight series win against Rochester, after taking 2 of 3 against the Red Wings last season from July 16-18 on the road and July 27-29 at home. LOU last won 3 straight series against an opponent during the 2016 season, when the Bats won 3 consecutive series against Charlotte from July 25-August 31, going 8-1 in 9 games against the Knights.

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: Today marks Louisville's 75th game this season against an above-.500 opponent, accounting for 63% (75 of 119) of its games. Coming into play Sunday, the Bats are 33-41 (.446) against above-.500 teams and 16-28 (.363) in the remaining games. In 2018, LOU finished the season 33-47 (.413) in 80 games against above-.500 teams, and 28-29 (.491) in the remaining 57 contests.

STRANDED: Louisville left 13 runners on base last night, tying a season-high which has now been reached 4 times this season, most recently on July 31 at Columbus before Saturday's loss. LOU has left at least 10 baserunners on in 21 different games this season, owning a 9-12 record this season in that scenario.

TRAHAN MAKES OUTFIELD DEBUT: The 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove award winner for shortstop in the minor leagues Blake Trahan made his outfield debut last night, starting in left field. In what was his 763rd career game as a professional across 5 seasons (2015-19), he played left field for 7 innings before moving to second base.

SECOND HALF: Despite Saturday's 6-5 loss in extras, the Bats are 16-13 since the All-Star break. They are also 21-17 in their last 38 games dating back to June 29. Louisville rattled off a season-high 4-game winning streak from July 26-29, and has had 2 other 3-game winning streaks since the All-Star break, from July 17-19 and July 31-August 2.

ONE-RUN GAMES: Louisville played in its 41st one-run game this season, falling to 13-28 (.317) in those games. The 41 one-run games are tied for most in the IL with Indianapolis. LOU played 37 one-run games all of last season, finishing with a 16-21 (.432) record. LOU last played 40+ one-run games in 2016, when they went 25-18 (.625) in 43 one-run contests.

'PENPOINT CONTROL: Last night, right-handers Justin Grimm and R.J. Alaniz combined for 3.2 innings out of the bullpen, walking 3 and striking out 8. In Louisville's last 5 games, the bullpen has combined to allow just 3 runs (2 earned) in 20.1 innings, good for a 0.89 ERA. In that span, LOU relievers have walked 12 and struck out 26.

50TH WIN: Louisville goes for its 50th win of the season today, coming into play with a 49-69 record. Last season, LOU won its 50th game on August 3 at Columbus when they were 50-58. In 2017, LOU won its 50th game on August 20 vs. Rochester when they were 50-76.

PROUD OF OUR GUYS: In the Reds' 10-1 rout of the Cubs last night, Aristides Aquino hit 3 home runs, tying an MLB record with 7 HR in his first 10 MLB games. The slugger hit 28 home runs this season for Louisville. Brian O'Grady, who hit 27 homers for Louisville this season, recorded his first career MLB hit in the win.

