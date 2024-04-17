Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints

April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - With runners at the corners and one away in the bottom of the ninth inning, Carter Bins grounded a single into center field to give the Indianapolis Indians a 1-0 walk-off win over the St. Paul Saints at Victory Field on Wednesday. It was the first walk-off victory for Indy that ended 1-0 since Adam Frazier delivered a game-winning single in the 12th inning on May 3, 2016, vs. Durham.

Indianapolis (8-9) and St. Paul (7-9) were locked in a pitchers' duel through the first eight innings. After Geronimo Franzua (W, 1-0) pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth, Indianapolis capitalized on a leadoff walk of its own that led to the winning run. Gilberto Celestino drew the base on balls and stole second base. Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski followed with a sharp grounder to first baseman Yunior Severino for an infield single, and Bins sent the first pitch he saw up the middle to give Indy its second straight win.

Cam Alldred got the nod for Indy and tossed 4.0 innings, only allowing three hits while recording a season-high six strikeouts. Carmen Mlodzinski (1.2ip), Kade McClure (1.1ip), Kyle Nicolas (1.0ip) and Franzua (1.0ip) kept the Saints' bats quiet with 5.0 hitless innings pitched.

Joe Festa matched Alldred with 4.0 shutout innings himself, posting five punchouts and two walks. Ryan Jensen (L, 2-1) gave up two hits and a walk in the decisive frame.

In the winning effort, Nick Gonzales picked up another double to raise his International League-high to 10 two-baggers.

The walk-off win was Indy's first since Gonzales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded on August 24, 2023, vs. Iowa.

The Indians and Saints continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:35 PM in the MiLB.TV/MLB.TV Game of the Day. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his fourth Triple-A start - second at Victory Field - and will be opposed by RHP Joe Gunkel (0-1, 7.27).

