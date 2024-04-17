Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints
April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - With runners at the corners and one away in the bottom of the ninth inning, Carter Bins grounded a single into center field to give the Indianapolis Indians a 1-0 walk-off win over the St. Paul Saints at Victory Field on Wednesday. It was the first walk-off victory for Indy that ended 1-0 since Adam Frazier delivered a game-winning single in the 12th inning on May 3, 2016, vs. Durham.
Indianapolis (8-9) and St. Paul (7-9) were locked in a pitchers' duel through the first eight innings. After Geronimo Franzua (W, 1-0) pitched around a leadoff walk in the top of the ninth, Indianapolis capitalized on a leadoff walk of its own that led to the winning run. Gilberto Celestino drew the base on balls and stole second base. Fishers, Ind. native Matt Gorski followed with a sharp grounder to first baseman Yunior Severino for an infield single, and Bins sent the first pitch he saw up the middle to give Indy its second straight win.
Cam Alldred got the nod for Indy and tossed 4.0 innings, only allowing three hits while recording a season-high six strikeouts. Carmen Mlodzinski (1.2ip), Kade McClure (1.1ip), Kyle Nicolas (1.0ip) and Franzua (1.0ip) kept the Saints' bats quiet with 5.0 hitless innings pitched.
Joe Festa matched Alldred with 4.0 shutout innings himself, posting five punchouts and two walks. Ryan Jensen (L, 2-1) gave up two hits and a walk in the decisive frame.
In the winning effort, Nick Gonzales picked up another double to raise his International League-high to 10 two-baggers.
The walk-off win was Indy's first since Gonzales was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded on August 24, 2023, vs. Iowa.
The Indians and Saints continue the six-game series on Thursday at 6:35 PM in the MiLB.TV/MLB.TV Game of the Day. RHP Paul Skenes (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his fourth Triple-A start - second at Victory Field - and will be opposed by RHP Joe Gunkel (0-1, 7.27).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2024
- Fitts Delivers Strong Six Innings, WooSox Take Second Straight over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Drops 2nd Straight in Worcester, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Twins Sign Veteran Infielder Tony Kemp, Assign him to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Take Game Two vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Matinee in Iowa 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Pitching Rules the Day, Saints Walked-Off in Ninth Lose 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Martinez Blast Fuels Bisons 12-9 Extra Inning Win against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Pitchers Dominate as Gwinnett Reaches 1,000th Win in Franchise History - Gwinnett Stripers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Pereda Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Fall in Afternoon Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Mets 4-2 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Squanders Offensive Opportunities in 4-2 Wednesday Matinee Loss in Charlotte - Syracuse Mets
- April 17th's Game against Toledo Suspended - Rochester Red Wings
- Storytelling, Bull Durham, and Its Connection to the WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 17 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Games Notes - April 17 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Steals Game One Of Opening Series Against Nashville 10-9 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints
- Indians 15-Hit Attack Defeats Saints in Series Opener
- Two-Time National League All-Star Yasmani Grandal to Begin Rehab Assignment at Victory Field
- Indians Statement on the Passing of Carl Erskine
- Series Preview: St. Paul Saints vs. Indianapolis Indians, April 16-21