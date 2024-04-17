Twins Sign Veteran Infielder Tony Kemp, Assign him to Saints
April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Minnesota Twins signed Major League veteran, and 2017 World Series winner, Tony Kemp and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, the team announced. Kemp started the 2024 campaign with the Baltimore Orioles, going hitless in his nine at-bats with a walk and run scored. He was designated for assignment on April 10 and elected free agency.
Kemp, 32, spent the last four seasons with the Oakland A's. He slashed .240/.330/.345 in his four years in Oakland, stealing a Major League career-high 15 bags in 2023. Kemp hit a career-high .279 in 2021 and followed that up with a career-best 117 hits in 2022, the third-most on Oakland's roster. He was also the recipient of the Athletics' 2020, 2021 and 2022 Dave Stewart Service Awards.
Kemp was traded to the A's from the Chicago Cubs on January 13, 2020 in return for Alfonso Rivas. He played 44 games with the Cubs after coming over from Houston via trade on July 31, 2019. He was flipped from Houston to Chicago for Martin Maldonando.
The Franklin, Tennessee native was originally a Houston Astros prospect, getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2013 draft out of Vanderbilt (TN) University. He made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Astros and played in The Show every year since. Over his four years in Houston, Kemp slashed .240/.322/.376. Although he did not play in the 2017 playoff run, Kemp was on the 40-man roster when the Astros won the World Series. He has a career postseason batting average of .286, going 4-for-14 with a double and home run in the Astros' 2018 ALCS run that was ended by the eventual World Series winners, the Boston Red Sox.
Kemp was named a MiLB.com organizational All-Star for Houston in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and received a Futures Game selection in 2015. He also won a Rawlings MiLB Gold Glove in 2014 for his play at second base while with the Lancaster JetHawks of the California League.
The Saints roster now consists of the league-maximum 28 players, 15 pitchers and 13 position players, one Major League rehab assignment and six on the Injured List.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2024
- Fitts Delivers Strong Six Innings, WooSox Take Second Straight over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Drops 2nd Straight in Worcester, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Twins Sign Veteran Infielder Tony Kemp, Assign him to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Take Game Two vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Matinee in Iowa 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Pitching Rules the Day, Saints Walked-Off in Ninth Lose 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Martinez Blast Fuels Bisons 12-9 Extra Inning Win against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Pitchers Dominate as Gwinnett Reaches 1,000th Win in Franchise History - Gwinnett Stripers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Pereda Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Fall in Afternoon Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Mets 4-2 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Squanders Offensive Opportunities in 4-2 Wednesday Matinee Loss in Charlotte - Syracuse Mets
- April 17th's Game against Toledo Suspended - Rochester Red Wings
- Storytelling, Bull Durham, and Its Connection to the WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 17 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Games Notes - April 17 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Steals Game One Of Opening Series Against Nashville 10-9 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Twins Sign Veteran Infielder Tony Kemp, Assign him to Saints
- Pitching Rules the Day, Saints Walked-Off in Ninth Lose 1-0
- Saints Offense Finding Its Groove, But Fall 10-6 to Indianapolis
- Quench Your Thirst: Saints to Host Summer Minnesota Craft Beer Festival on August 17 at CHS Field
- Three Weeks of Frustration Comes out in Offensive Explosion, Saints Win Slugfest 13-11