Jumbo Shrimp Club Five Homers in Blowout Win

April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonah Bride clubbed two homers and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hit five in their 16-4 drubbing of the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville took the game wire-to-wire as they plated five runs in the first and never looked back. Jonathan Davis walked to lead off the inning and scored two batters later on a two-run homer from Bride (4) off Norfolk (7-10) starter John Means (L, 0-2). Troy Johnston swatted a base hit and scored on a double from Dane Myers to increase the lead to 3-0. In the ensuing at-bat Victor Mesa Jr. (3) blasted a two-run homer giving Jacksonville a 5-0 advantage.

The Tides answered back two innings later in the top of the third. Errol Robinson led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Heston Kjerstad walked and Robinson stole third. With runners at the corners, Coby Mayo drove in Robinson with a base hit and Kjerstad went first to third. Kyle Stowers grounded out in the next at-bat but Kjerstad scored from third to make it 5-2. Following a walk to Peyton Burdick, Mayo scored from third on a base hit from Michael Pérez to bring Norfolk within two.

Jacksonville kept adding to their lead in the fourth. With one out, Bride was hit by a pitch and Johnston singled. With two men on, a passed ball allowed both runners to advance to second and third. Mesa Jr. brought them in with a two-run double, pushing the lead up to 7-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp blew the game open in the fifth, sending 11 men to hit and scoring six runs with two outs. Marty Costes (1) led off the inning with a solo home run. Three batters later, José Devers singled and was driven in on Bride's second big fly of the day for a six-run advantage. Johnston, Myers and Mesa Jr. knocked consecutive singles to load the bases. Will Banfield doubled home two runs and Costes followed with a two-run single, pushing the advantage to 14-3.

The Tides plated their final run in the top of the seventh. Connor Norby started the inning with a double and scored two batters later on a ground out by Mayo to make it a 10-run deficit, 14-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp plated their final runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jonathan Guzman singled and Devers (3) blasted a two-run homer as Jacksonville took a commanding 16-4 lead.

