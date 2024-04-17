Durham Drops 2nd Straight in Worcester, 6-2

April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester, MA - A three-run Worcester fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie as the Red Sox downed the Durham Bulls for the second straight game, 6-2 at Polar Park.

Kameron Misner hit the first of Durham's two homers, a solo, off-field blast in the second inning to give the Bulls (6-11) a 1-0 advantage.

But the WooSox (7-9) tied the game 1-1 in the bottom half without the benefit of a hit. A leadoff walk, followed by a balk, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly drew Worcester even.

The game remained tied in the fifth when the Bulls nearly nosed ahead against Worcester starter Richard Fitts (W, 1-0). After a one-out single by Rob Brantly, CJ Hinojosa hit a rising line drive double over left fielder Corey Rosier, but Brantly was thrown out at home plate trying to score.

In the last of the fifth, reliever Edwin Uceta (L, 0-1) surrendered five straight one-out hits which led to three runs and a 4-1 Worcester lead. The Red Sox added two in the sixth against Nelson Alvarez.

Brantly struck for a leadoff home run in the eighth, part of his 2-4 afternoon.

Joe Record opened for the Bulls, working the first two innings, allowing just an unearned run. Trevor Brigden threw two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The series continues Thursday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET.

