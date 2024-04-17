Durham Drops 2nd Straight in Worcester, 6-2
April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Worcester, MA - A three-run Worcester fifth inning snapped a 1-1 tie as the Red Sox downed the Durham Bulls for the second straight game, 6-2 at Polar Park.
Kameron Misner hit the first of Durham's two homers, a solo, off-field blast in the second inning to give the Bulls (6-11) a 1-0 advantage.
But the WooSox (7-9) tied the game 1-1 in the bottom half without the benefit of a hit. A leadoff walk, followed by a balk, a passed ball and a sacrifice fly drew Worcester even.
The game remained tied in the fifth when the Bulls nearly nosed ahead against Worcester starter Richard Fitts (W, 1-0). After a one-out single by Rob Brantly, CJ Hinojosa hit a rising line drive double over left fielder Corey Rosier, but Brantly was thrown out at home plate trying to score.
In the last of the fifth, reliever Edwin Uceta (L, 0-1) surrendered five straight one-out hits which led to three runs and a 4-1 Worcester lead. The Red Sox added two in the sixth against Nelson Alvarez.
Brantly struck for a leadoff home run in the eighth, part of his 2-4 afternoon.
Joe Record opened for the Bulls, working the first two innings, allowing just an unearned run. Trevor Brigden threw two scoreless innings to close out the game.
The series continues Thursday afternoon at 3:05 PM ET.
Tickets for Durham's next home game on Tuesday, April 23rd against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 17, 2024
- Fitts Delivers Strong Six Innings, WooSox Take Second Straight over Durham - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Drops 2nd Straight in Worcester, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Twins Sign Veteran Infielder Tony Kemp, Assign him to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Indians Awake in Ninth, Walk off Saints - Indianapolis Indians
- I-Cubs Take Game Two vs. Louisville - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Drop Matinee in Iowa 4-3 - Louisville Bats
- Pitching Rules the Day, Saints Walked-Off in Ninth Lose 1-0 - St. Paul Saints
- Martinez Blast Fuels Bisons 12-9 Extra Inning Win against Columbus - Buffalo Bisons
- Pitchers Dominate as Gwinnett Reaches 1,000th Win in Franchise History - Gwinnett Stripers
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Pereda Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Fall in Afternoon Game at Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Beat the Mets 4-2 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Squanders Offensive Opportunities in 4-2 Wednesday Matinee Loss in Charlotte - Syracuse Mets
- April 17th's Game against Toledo Suspended - Rochester Red Wings
- Storytelling, Bull Durham, and Its Connection to the WooSox - Worcester Red Sox
- SWB Game Notes - April 17 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 17 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Games Notes - April 17 vs. Toledo - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Steals Game One Of Opening Series Against Nashville 10-9 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.