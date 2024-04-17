Fitts Delivers Strong Six Innings, WooSox Take Second Straight over Durham
April 17, 2024 - International League (IL)
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (7-9) won their second in a row over the Durham Bulls (6-11), a 6-2 win on Wednesday afternoon at Polar Park.
In his third Red Sox organizational start, Richard Fitts earned the first win of his Triple-A career. The 24-year-old went six innings and allowed just one run, tying a Worcester career high with five strikeouts.
Fitts allowed a solo home run in the second to Kameron Misner, then proceeded to hold Durham scoreless over the next four innings. With the outing, the right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.35 in his first month at Triple-A.
The WooSox held up their end offensively, scoring six consecutive runs after Durham took the lead. They tied it in the third without the benefit of a hit, thanks to a walk and a balk that set up a Niko Kavadas sac-fly. Kavadas now has six RBI in 11 games to begin the season.
Worcester took command of the game in the fifth, smashing five straight one-out hits off Durham reliever Edwin Uceta. Nick Sogard singled, then scored on a Chase Meidroth RBI double. Nathan Hickey plated Meidroth with a knock, and after Jamie Westbrook singled, Mark Contreras finished off the three-run rally with a run-scoring double to right-center.
Meidroth would make it a multi-RBI day in the sixth, lining a single to right-center that scored Mark Kolosvary. Moments later, Corey Rosier sprinted home on a throw to second on a stolen base attempt, extending the WooSox lead to 6-1.
Chase Shugart tossed a runless seventh out of the home team's bullpen, while Durham got one back on a Rob Brantly solo shot in the eighth off Justin Hagenman.
Luis Guerrero closed the afternoon with a runless ninth, his fourth scoreless outing in five appearances this year. Guerrero's outing sealed Worcester's third straight victory, a season-best win streak.
The WooSox continue the six-game series on Thursday at 3:05 p.m. versus the Durham Bulls, affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. On the mound, Grant Gambrell (0-2, 5.14) faces Nathan Wiles (1-1, 9.00). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.
