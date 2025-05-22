Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever are back in the win column after defeating the Dream 81-76

Natasha Howard led all scorers with a dominant performance: 26 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST

