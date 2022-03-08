Icemen Bring Back Physical Forward Travis Howe

(Jacksonville Icemen) Jacksonville Icemen forward Travis Howe(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has re-signed forward Travis Howe.

Howe, 27, has registered five points (1g, 4a) with 52 penalty minutes in 21 games played with the Icemen this season. Last season, he recorded four points (1g, 3a) and 55 penalty minutes in 21 games split between the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. The 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 36 points (13g, 23a) with 757 penalty minutes in 193 ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Howe made one appearance with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. During the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings. During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.

