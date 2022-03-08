Steelheads Sign Former Columbus Prospect Peter Thome

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have signed goaltender Peter Thome to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Thome, 24, completed his collegiate career with the University of St. Thomas during the 2021-22 season, posting a 3-24-1 record with a 4.53 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage through 29 games as a member of the first NCAA Division I team in the university's history. The Minneapolis, Minn. product played parts of four seasons with the University of North Dakota from 2017-18 through the start of the 2020-21 campaign, finishing with a 19-14-4 record with a 2.24 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage with three shutouts. He was on the roster for two NCHC Regular Season Championships prior to his transfer.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-4 goaltender played two seasons of junior hockey with the second year between the Omaha Lancers, Chicago Steel and Waterloo Blackhawks in 2016-17, compiling a 21-9-2 record with a 2.99 GAA, a .891 save pct. and one shutout in 35 games. He was selected 155th overall (6th Round) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Steelheads continue their six-game road trip tonight at 5:15 p.m. MT against the Kalamazoo Wings from Wings Event Center and return to Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Mar. 18 at 7:10 p.m. against the Utah Grizzlies.

