ECHL Transactions - March 8

March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 8, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Bryan Etter, D

Derek Perl, D

South Carolina:

Kristian Stead, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Matthew Baker, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

Atlanta:

Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Darien Kielb, D loaned to Laval

Idaho:

Add Peter Thome, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Jacksonville:

Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Worcester:

Add Will Cullen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Will Cullen, D recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

