ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 8, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Bryan Etter, D
Derek Perl, D
South Carolina:
Kristian Stead, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Matthew Baker, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chris Lijdsman, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter MacArthur, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
Atlanta:
Add Carlos Fornaris, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Darien Kielb, D loaned to Laval
Idaho:
Add Peter Thome, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Versteeg, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Jacksonville:
Add Travis Howe, F signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Worcester:
Add Will Cullen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Will Cullen, D recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
