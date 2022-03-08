ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Tuesday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Wichita's Allen fined, suspended

Wichita's Sean Allen has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #723, Wichita at Kansas City, on March 6.

Allen was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head at 16:37 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Allen will miss Wichita's game at Allen on March 16.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's DeLuca suspended one additional game

Kansas City's Anthony DeLuca has been suspended for one additional game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #708, Kansas City at Wichita, on March 4.

DeLuca was assessed a game misconduct for physical abuse of officials - category III at 3:31 of the second period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

DeLuca will miss Kansas City's game at Utah on March 9.

