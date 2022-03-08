Steelheads Sunk in Single Meeting with Wings, 2-1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Idaho Steelheads (29-23-3) scored the first but could not provide more offense in a 2-1 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings (26-26-0) on Tuesday night from Wings Event Center.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

Though no official goals were scored in the first period, the Steelheads had a tally called back for the second-straight game due to interference on the would-be opening tally. However, the Steelheads would find the first strike thanks to a one-time shot by captain A.J. White (4:43 2nd) to jump ahead, 1-0. The K-Wings also had a tally disallowed because of a kicking motion, but they would also find a tally in the second frame to tie the game. Play slowed in the third period for opportunities, but the K-Wings found the last goal to snag the 2-1 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. KAL - Matheson Iacopelli (game-winner)

2. KAL - Max Humitz (game-tying goal)

3. KAL - Kyle Blaney (assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 23-25 saved

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- A.J. White: White has strung together points better as of late with the lone goal tonight. He now has points in four of five games (3-3-6) and sits one point from the 50-point plateau for the second time in his career.

- Colton Point: Despite the loss, Point played a strong contest with 23 saves in the loss. He has held opponents to three goals or less in six of seven games and now has a career-best 2.50 goals-against average.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads have found themselves in a rut as of late heading into the back end of their six-game road trip. The Steelheads have been held to two goals or less in each of their last four games and now eight of nine contests. This is tied for the longest loss streak of the season with the same result from December 31 through January 5.

ATTENDANCE: 1,673

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads open a three-game, three-day weekend against the Toledo Walleye on Friday, Mar. 11 at 5:15 p.m. MT from Huntington Center. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.tv.

