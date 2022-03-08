Greenville's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Fitzpatrick of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6.
Fitzpatrick went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances last week.
The 24-year-old made 29 saves in a 3-2 win at Orlando on Tuesday and stopped at 30 shots in a 2-0 victory at Florida on Friday.
Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Fitzpatrick is 6-9-2 with two in 18 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season. He is tied for ninth in the ECHL with a 2.57 goals-against average and is 12th with a .913 save percentage. Fitzpatrick also recorded a win in his one American Hockey League appearance with Charlotte.
A native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 55 career ECHL games with Greenville, Tulsa and Brampton posting an overall record of 21-24-7 with two shutouts, a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .887. He is 5-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 in 12 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Utica and San Antonio.
Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick saw action in 181 career games with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 73-76-4 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.
Runners-Up: Luke Peressini, Allen (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .954 save pct.) and Brad Barone, Orlando (3-1-1, 2.17 GAA, .930 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Joe Murdaca (Atlanta), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Keith Petruzzelli (Newfoundland), Lukas Parik (Rapid City) and Kaden Fulcher (Toledo).
