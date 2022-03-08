Greenville's Fitzpatrick Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Evan Fitzpatrick of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6.

Fitzpatrick went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.92 goals-against average and a save percentage of .967 in two appearances last week.

The 24-year-old made 29 saves in a 3-2 win at Orlando on Tuesday and stopped at 30 shots in a 2-0 victory at Florida on Friday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Florida, Fitzpatrick is 6-9-2 with two in 18 appearances with the Swamp Rabbits this season. He is tied for ninth in the ECHL with a 2.57 goals-against average and is 12th with a .913 save percentage. Fitzpatrick also recorded a win in his one American Hockey League appearance with Charlotte.

A native of St. John's, Newfoundland, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 55 career ECHL games with Greenville, Tulsa and Brampton posting an overall record of 21-24-7 with two shutouts, a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .887. He is 5-3-0 with one shutout, a 2.44 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 in 12 career AHL appearances with Charlotte, Utica and San Antonio.

Prior to turning pro, Fitzpatrick saw action in 181 career games with Sherbrooke and Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 73-76-4 with five shutouts, a 3.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894.

Runners-Up: Luke Peressini, Allen (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .954 save pct.) and Brad Barone, Orlando (3-1-1, 2.17 GAA, .930 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Joe Murdaca (Atlanta), Matt Greenfield (Kansas City), Keith Petruzzelli (Newfoundland), Lukas Parik (Rapid City) and Kaden Fulcher (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.