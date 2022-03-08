Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Series at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a big 3 game series against the Kansas City Mavericks. 9 of the next 11 Grizzlies games will be at home, where Utah has had a bunch of success. Utah is 16-9 at home this year, outscoring opponents 88 to 73. Utah is in first place with a .598 points percentage.

Utah went 2-4 on the road trip, winning the first game of each of the 3-game series. Luka Burzan led Utah with 6 points on the trip (3 goals, 3 assists). Charle-Edouard D'Astous had 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists). Ben Tardif led Utah with 26 shots in the 6 games and had 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists). Nate Clurman and Tyler Penner each had a +4 rating to tie for the best mark on the team. Brian Bowen, Nick Henry and Shane Kuzmeski each had 3 points on the trip.

Brian Bowen and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each scored their 20th goals of the season last weekend in Rapid City. Bowen and D'Astous are tied for the club lead. Bowen has a point in 3 straight games and he also is ranked 5th in the league in shots on goal with 188. D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 20 goals and that doesn't include the shootout game winner he scored on March 4.

Peyton Jones earned the win in both of Utah's victories on the road trip. Jones saved 49 of 50 and was a perfect 7 for 7 in the shootout on March 4. He leads the club with 14 wins this season.

There's a ton of fun things happening at Maverik Center in the Kansas City series. Wednesday, March 9 is Bud Light College Night and Singles Night. Friday, March 11 is an AFCU Friday where tickets start at 8 dollars when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

Saturday is Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV. The Grizz are wearing special military themed jerseys and there will be fun stuff happening in, around and even outside Maverik Center. There are 2 Military Charity games beginning at 1 pm leading up to the Grizzlies game at 7:10 pm. The jersey auction for the military specialty jerseys will begin at 6:00 pm on March 11th on the Dash Auction App. https://web.dashapp.io/event/620d41a820144bccbf9821e7

Friday and Saturday is Beer Fest with a special ticket package available at utahgrizzlies.com. https://www.fevo.com/discovery/Utah-Grizzlies-Beer-Fest-9GB4ESdJ

Grizzlies Homestand

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night. Singles Night.

Friday, March 11, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday. Beer Fest.

Saturday, March 12, 2022 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Military Night Presented by Darren Bideaux RV.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Nick Henry, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 32-21-2-1

Home record: 16-9. Utah has outscored opponents 88 to 73 at home.

Road record: 16-12-2-1.

Win percentage: .598. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 67.

Last 10: 4-6.

Goals per game: 3.32 (Tied 9th) Goals for: 186.

Goals against per game: 3.23 (14th) Goals Against: 181.

Shots per game: 32.57 (8th)

Shots against per game: 31.71 (16th)

Power Play: 30 for 174 - 17.2 % (22nd)

Penalty Kill: 173 for 228- 75.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 773. 13.80 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 18 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8.

Record When Scoring First: 14-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 23 of 56 games this season. Utah is 18-13-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 12-4-2-1. 19 of the 55 games have been decided by 1. 14 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 8-6 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (56).

Goals: Brian Bowen/Charle-Edouard D'Astous (20).

Assists: Ben Tardif (28)

Points: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (43)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+21)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Taylor Crunk leads active Grizzlies with 85.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (16)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (6)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (10).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (188)

Shooting Percentage: Quinn Ryan (12 for 67). 17.9 %. - Minimum 60 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (14).

Save %: Trent Miner (.908).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.76)

Tardif Joined Double Digit Goal Club

On March 5 at Rapid City Ben Tardif scored his 10th goal of the season 11:20 into the 2nd period. He became the 9th different Grizzlies player to score 10 or more goals this season. Luka Burzan is 1 goal away from being the 10th player. Last season 7 players scored 10 or more goals.

Players with 10 or more Goals

20: Brian Bowen, Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

17: Mason Mannek

15: Trey Bradley

13: Matthew Boucher

12: Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan

10: Brandon Cutler, Ben Tardif.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah is 16-9 at home and have outscored opponents 88 to 73. Utah has scored a league leading 18 shorthanded goals. The Grizz are 12-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is outscoring opponents 73 to 54 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 21-1 when leading after 2 periods. Grizz are 19-7-0-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 18-13-2 when the opposition scores first. Utah is 30-6-2-1 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah is 25-12-1-1 vs Mountain Division opponents. Utah is 19-1 when allowing less than 3 goals. The Grizz are 12-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is 8-13-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 8 wins when trailing after 1 is tied for the 2nd most in the league.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tyler Penner (1).

Assist Streaks: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Zac Robbins (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (4) Bowen (3)

Grizzlies Player Trends

Brian Bowen: Bowen has a point in 9 of his last 14 games. Bowen leads the team with 188 shots on goal. Brian has taken 5 or more shots in 19 different games. Bowen averages 3.61 shots per game.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 28 different games this season. He leads all league defenseman in goals (20) and game winning goals (6). He is 2nd among all league defenseman in points (43) and shots (151).

Ben Tardif has a point in 8 of his last 13 games (5 goals, 7 assists). Tardif has 26 shots in his last 6 games. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 21 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 13 multiple point games and a point in 23 different games this season.

Luka Burzan scored 6 points in the recently completed 6 game road trip (3 goals, 3 assists).

Shane Kuzmeski has 5 assists in his last 8 games.

Matthew Boucher returned to Utah on March 3 after spending 39 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Boucher has a point in 14 of 20 games this season.

Nate Clurman set a pro career single game high with 6 shots vs Rapid City on March 6.

