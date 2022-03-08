Everblades to Hold Blackout Jersey Auction Benefiting the Passion Foundation

March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH auction app this week for game-worn Blackout jerseys. All net proceeds from the virtual auction will be donated to the Passion Foundation. To view the auction, click HERE.

"Our continued partnership with the Everblades has been a great way for us to stay in the community and build awareness about sun protection," said Joe Parla, co-founder of the Passion Foundation. "Tara always said, if she could prevent one child from going through the battle she had, we have done our job. I am very confident that we have accomplished that!"

The Blades will sport this year's blackout jerseys on Saturday, March 12 for a 7:00 pm matchup against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Get your tickets to the game HERE.

"We are excited to be teaming up again with the locally run Passion Foundation for this year's Blackout Night," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The Passion Foundation has been a great local partner of the Everblades, and we are looking forward to raising funds for this amazing organization and building more shade structures locally."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. Additionally, the #44 Cam Bakker jersey will be raffled off through the DASH auction app with raffle tickets available for $10 each.

The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, March 9 at 10:00 am through Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3

#3 Ben Masella #4 Jake McLaughlin #2 Tyler Nanne

#11 Dylan Vander Esch #6 Jordan Sambrook #7 Dalton Gally

#13 Michael Neville #15 Jake Jaremko #8 Avery Peterson

#16 Nathan Perkovich #18 Russell Jordan #12 Ethan Szypula

#22 Joe Pendenza #20 Xavier Bouchard #17 Stephen Desrocher

#24 Kyle Neuber #23 Stefan Leblanc #26 Kody McDonald

#25 John McCarron #28 Zach Solow #27 T.J. Fergus

#33 Cam Johnson #40 Levko Koper #55 Chris McKay

#35 Parker Gahagen #41 Blake Winiecki #39 Blank

#37 Tomas Vomacka #42 Alex Aleardi #22 Everbabes

#22 Everbabes #5 Blank #00 Swampee

#22 Everbabes

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 12:00 pm on Sunday, March 13. Group 2 jerseys will end at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 13. Group 3 jerseys and the raffle for the #44 Cam Bakker jersey will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 13.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.