Fort Wayne's Rymsha Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

March 8, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Drake Rymsha of the Fort Wayne Komets

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Drake Rymsha of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Feb. 28-March 6.

Rymsha scored four goals, added three assists and was a +8 in three games last week.

After being held scoreless in a 4-3 win against Tulsa on Wednesday, the 23-year-old scored two goals and had an assist in an 8-3 victory at Toledo on Friday and posted two goals and two assists in a 5-2 win against Cincinnati on Saturday.

A native of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Rymsha has 11 points (5g-6a) in eight games with the Komets this season while adding seven assists in 32 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League.

Rymsha has tallied 41 points (22g-19a) in 67 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Manchester while adding 12 points (1g-11a) in 70 career AHL games with Hershey and Ontario. He has also skated in one National Hockey League game with Los Angeles.

Prior to turning pro, Rymsha recorded 156 points (74g-82a) in 227 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with London, Ottawa and Sarnia.

On behalf of Drake Rymsha, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Tyler Boland, Newfoundland (3 gp, 2g, 5a, 7 pts.) and Matt Berry, Toledo (3 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.).

Also Nominated: Sanghoon Shin (Atlanta), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Odeen Tufto (Orlando) and Gabe Chabot (Rapid City).

