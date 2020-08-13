IceMen Acquire Defenseman Kevin McKernan from Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has acquired defenseman Kevin McKernan from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for the contract rights to forward Pierre-Luc Mercier.

McKernan, 26, joins the Icemen after posting 20 points (3g, 17a) in 56 games played last season with the Mavericks. During the 2018-19 season, the 5-11, 192-pound blueliner recorded 28 points (6g, 22a) in 60 games played with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Millbury, MA resident totaled 36 points (12g, 24a) in four collegiate seasons at Quinnipiac University from 2014-2018, with three of those seasons being played with Icemen players Craig Martin and Luke Shiplo.

Mercier logged 20 points in 29 games with the Icemen last season before leaving the team midseason to play overseas in Slovakia.

