Mavericks Trade DMan McKernan to Jacksonville for Rights to F Pierre-Luc Mercier

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Tuesday the club has traded defenseman Kevin McKernan to the Jacksonville Icemen for the rights to forward Pierre-Luc Mercier (murr-see-yay).

Mercier, a six-foot-one, 179-pound, 27-year-old from Verdun, Quebec, finished the 2019-20 season with HK Poprad in Slovakia last season and the Mavericks now own his ECHL rights. In 30 ECHL games last season with the Orlando Solar Bears and Icemen, Mercier had 20 points on 10 goals and 10 assists. He was also impressive overseas, tallying 11 points in 13 games for Poprad on three goals and eight assists.

"Mercier possesses a keen eye for the offensive side of the game," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He can produce and we strongly feel given the right environment his game will flourish. I have watched his game develop over the past few years and we certainly believe he has a lot to offer."

Mercier was one of the top rookies in the ECHL in the 2017-18 season, posting 42 points on 17 goals and 25 assists in 68 games for the Adirondack Thunder. In his ECHL career, he has 109 points on 40 goals and 69 assists in 164 games.

The ECHL has moved the start date of the 2020-21 season to December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

