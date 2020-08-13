Roster Takes Shape with Addition of Peterson

DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced the re-signing of forward Avery Peterson for the 2020-2021 ECHL season today.

"Avery had a breakout year as a pro last season. He stepped up and took more ice time," said Atlanta head coach Jeff Pyle. He also noted that Peterson excelled on the special teams unit, saying the forward "was able to step up on the penalty kill and did a great job on the power play as well. He also showed more of a physical nature on the ice, and that added a new element to his game."

Peterson is a 25-year-old forward from Grand Rapids, Minnesota. After experience in the USHL, he began his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2014, where he was teammates with fellow Gladiators forward Luke Nogard. Avery finished his college years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, playing in 55 games for the Bulldogs. Peterson appeared in the NCAA National Championship Game both season at Minnesota-Duluth, with his team taking the title his senior season. In 2018-2019, he played for four different ECHL teams, appearing in 15 games for the Idaho Steelheads, Norfolk Admirals, and Indy Fuel before playing 26 games for the Gladiators. Peterson returned to Atlanta last season and had career-high marks in games played (51), goals (16), assists (13), and points (29).

"Avery got his feet under him in the '18-19 season and took advantage of his first full year with us last season," said Gladiators team president Jerry James. "He understands Coach Pyle's system, and we see him as a significant contributor to our squad this season."

