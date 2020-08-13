Sorenson Returns to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced the signing of forward Tanner Sorenson Thursday ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sorenson, 27, returns to Kalamazoo after splitting the 2019-20 season between the K-Wings and American Hockey League's Utica Comets while on an AHL contract. The Anchorage, Alaska native had 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 30 ECHL games, while picking up two assists in 12 AHL contests during the season.

"By now we know what kind of impact Tanner provides to our team," said Bootland. "He's a dynamic player who can play all situations and he has a knack for creating something out of nothing, including scoring some unorthodox goals. The next step we're looking for is for him to step up into more of a leadership role this season."

Sorenson skated in 216 games for the K-Wings in parts of four seasons, totaling 67 goals and 162 points with the organization. He posted a career-best 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 55 games during the 2018-19 campaign, earning his first AHL opportunity.

The 5-foot-8, 180-pound right winger initially signed with Kalamazoo for his rookie season in 2015-16 after getting a taste of the ECHL the previous spring, appearing in three games with the Alaska Aces. Sorenson spent four seasons at Michigan State University from 2011-2015.

Between stints in Kalamazoo, he played one season for Torpedo Ust-Kamenogorsk in the Supreme Hockey League in Kazakhstan, followed by a partial season with EHC Winterthur in the Swiss League.

The ECHL announced last week that the 2020-21 hockey season will be delayed with an anticipated start date of Dec. 4, 2020. The league still plans on completing a 72-game regular season. More information regarding an updated schedule will be announced accordingly at a later date.

Stay tuned for more news and player signings as the 2020-21 Kalamazoo Wings roster takes shape on by heading to kwings.com.

