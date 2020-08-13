Forward Mathieu Foget Re-Signs with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have re-signed forward Mathieu Foget to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Foget, 23, returns to the Circle City after he was acquired in a trade from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in late January. Skating in 21 games for the Fuel, Foget earned three goals and 14 assists, totaling five goals and 21 assists during the 2019-20 season. The third-year forward has appeared in 110 ECHL games tallying 27 goals and 49 assists.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Foget signed his first professional contract with the Allen Americans after spending the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Ottawa 67s and Mississauga Steelheads (OHL). Through 100 OHL games, Foget earned 24 goals and 60 assists. Prior to his time in the OHL, the 5-foot-9, 174-pound forward spent two years at Merrimack College where he played 47 games and earned six goals and 10 assists.

