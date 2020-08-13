Forward Jade Miller Joins Stingrays

August 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Jade Miller for the 2020-21 season.

Miller will begin his first professional season with the Rays after completing a four-year collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he helped the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA National Championships in 2018 and 2019. A native of Minto, North Dakota, Miller appeared in 127 games with UMD and totaled 34 points on nine goals and 25 assists.

"We are very excited to add Jade to our roster," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He is a detailed, 200-foot player and comes from a winning program at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. His character and compete level will be great additions to our team this upcoming season."

The 25-year-old totaled nine points on two goals and seven assists while appearing in all of the team's 34 games last season. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 5 in the NCAA with an overall record of 22-10-2 when their season came to an early end due to COVID-19 in March.

"I've heard nothing but good things about the Stingrays organization," Miller said. "One of my coaches told me if you're going to play in the ECHL, you want to be in South Carolina. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be a pretty exciting year and I can't wait to be part of this group."

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound center was a fixture in the Bulldogs' lineup during both of their recent Frozen Four appearances. Miller also helped Minnesota-Duluth to National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Tournament Championships in 2017 and 2019.

Prior to attending school, Miller spent two seasons with the Austin Bruins in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) and scored 70 points (37g, 33a) in 107 regular season games. He also totaled 14 points in 22 postseason contests (6g, 8a) and finished tied for the league lead in goal scoring with 29 tallies during the 2015-16 regular season which included 11 game-winners.

