Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Jacob Hayhurst for 2020-21 Season

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach David Cunniff officially announced today that the club has signed forward Jacob Hayhurst (@Hayhurst12) to an ECHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Jacob Hayhurst is entering his rookie season after spending last season at the University of Michigan where he tallied 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 36 games. The 5-foot-8, 165lb forward spent his first three collegiate seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.), accumulating 66 points (22 goals, 44 assists) in 102 games. The 23-year-old led the Engineers in scoring during the 2017-18 season with 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) and the 2018-19 season with 23 points (three goals, 20 assists).

Prior to college hockey, the Mississauga, Ontario native captured back-to-back Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) championships in 2014 and 2015 with the Toronto Patriots. After leading the Patriots in scoring with 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 49 games, Hayhurst spent one season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the United States Hockey League (USHL) before heading to R.P.I.

"We're very fortunate to have Jacob on our team. He is a heck of a hockey player," Cunniff said. "Jacob makes a ton of plays on the ice and that is what I look for in a player. I think he is going to be a really big asset for our team and I'm looking forward to watching him play for the Railers."

The Railers now have ten players signed for the 2020-21 season, as Jacob Hayhurst joins Drew Callin, Connor Doherty, Brennan Feasey, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Myles McGurty, Ross Olsson, Tyler Poulsen and Jordan Smotherman.

