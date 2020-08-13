Forward Nick Hutchison Re-Signs with Thunder for Rookie Season

August 13, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Nick Hutchison has been signed to a standard player contract.

Hutchison, 25, played in one game for Adirondack last season, which happened to be the final game of the year. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder netted two points in the contest on March 10th, including his first professional goal. The Hicksville, NY native joined the Thunder following his senior season at Canisius College where he racked up 113 points (60 goals, 53 assists) in 163 games as a member of the Golden Griffins. He was named to the 2019-20 AHA Second All-Conference Team and the 2016-17 AHA All-Rookie Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, Hutchison played two years in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and parts of two seasons for the United States Hockey League's Tri-City Storm. Hutchison did not have to stray too far from home as he suited up for the Long Island Royals 16U AAA team from 2010 until 2012.

